Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Reveals Illness Battle: What Is Lipoedema?

22 September 2020, 10:31

Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about her illness and surgery on social media.
Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about her illness and surgery on social media. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has revealed she is battling an illness called Lipoedema and had liposuction performed on her lower legs to combat it.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has been getting real about her battle with Lipoedema on social media.

The 26-year-old shared a post showing her legs in bandages last week but didn’t disclose what she was having done.

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Shut Down Claims She Had Secret Surgery During Lockdown

Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about her condition on social media.
Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about her condition on social media. Picture: instagram

However, she’s now revealed during a Q&A that she had surgery on her calves.

What is Lipoedema?

Lipoedema is a chronic condition where fat cells abnormally build up in the hips, buttocks, legs and occasionally arms.

What has Shaughna Phillips said about her surgery?

During a Q&A, she said: “So just because I've seen so many questions on my InTheStyle Q&A about what surgery I've had, I just thought I'd let you all know because I'm not going to hide anything and I was going to tell you all anyway.

“I have had liposuction on my lower legs, so my calves, because I was recently diagnosed with Lipoedema, once I'd come out of the villa.

“I’ve kind of always had an insecurity about my legs, but there were so many questions about if I'd ever been diagnosed with Lipodema, and I didn't even know what it was.

“So after some research and going to the doctors, I was finally diagnosed and then had my surgery on Wednesday.

“I’m recovering, I'm doing really well. I've got make-up on today, I've brushed my hair today and, yeah, I'm just really looking forward to kind of the process of it.

“It's not an overnight thing, I have to keep up with my compression garments and things like that, but so far so good.”

