Rihanna announces birth of third baby with A$AP Rocky in adorable pictures

24 September 2025, 22:29 | Updated: 24 September 2025, 22:44

Rihanna welcomes third baby with ASAP Rocky
Rihanna welcomes third baby with ASAP Rocky. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Rihanna has given birth and welcomed her third baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Proving she is forever MOTHER, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her third child at the Met Gala. Dressed head-to-toe in Marc Jacobs, to the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', Rihanna debuted her bump in a faux-corset waistcoat.

Now it has been revealed that she and her long-term partner A$AP Rocky, welcomed their third baby Rocki Irish Mayers on September 13th 2025. The name Rocki is a gorgeous tribute to her father A$AP because, yes, Rocki is their first baby girl!

Rihanna shared a photo with baby Rocki bundled in pink blankets and followed that up with an adorable shot of tiny pink boxing gloves.

Rihanna shared this picture alongside the announcement of their daughter
Rihanna shared this picture alongside the announcement of their daughter. Picture: Instagram

A$AP and Rihanna welcomed their first baby and son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022 and a year later, in August 2023, they welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers.

After years of being a boy mum, fans have hoped the Fenty Beauty mogul would have her time as a girl mum. Now those dreams have been fulfilled!

But baby number three being a girl doesn't mean RiRi is done being pregnant though, as her good friend Ciara recently revealed chats they had about a possible baby number four.

Speaking on Sherri Shepherd's talk show Sherri, Ciara revealed that her husband NFL star husband Russell Wilson started talking to A$AP and Rihanna about "cinco" - meaning her fifth child with Russell.

"We were cracking up talking about - because Russ was with us and A$AP we all took a picture together - and then [Russell] start talking about cinco, 'cause you know I have four [children].

"He's talking about cinco and then we start talking about quatro for her, but she's got to get through tres first, the third baby first... It was straight mommy talk," she explained.

After having her second son, Rihanna hinted at trying for a baby girl. In a chat with Interview magazine, in 2024, Rihanna was asked how many more children she wanted.

She responded: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Congratulations A$AP and Rihanna!

Read more Celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How many children do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have & what are their names?

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time – here's when it comes out on Netflix

Joe and Maeve married on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

TV & Film

Maeve's MAFS promo image and picture smiling in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Maeve - Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and child revealed

TV & Film

Joe's MAFS promo image and pictured wearing a denim shirt.

Meet MAFS UK’s Joe - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Maeve chose to wear a black dress on her wedding day

Why MAFS UK's Maeve wore a black wedding dress explained

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Exclusive
Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Exclusive
Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Harry speaks on Dejon friendship after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Harry addresses Dejon fall out speculation

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits