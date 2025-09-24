Rihanna announces birth of third baby with A$AP Rocky in adorable pictures

Rihanna welcomes third baby with ASAP Rocky. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Rihanna has given birth and welcomed her third baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

Proving she is forever MOTHER, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her third child at the Met Gala. Dressed head-to-toe in Marc Jacobs, to the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', Rihanna debuted her bump in a faux-corset waistcoat.

Now it has been revealed that she and her long-term partner A$AP Rocky, welcomed their third baby Rocki Irish Mayers on September 13th 2025. The name Rocki is a gorgeous tribute to her father A$AP because, yes, Rocki is their first baby girl!

Rihanna shared a photo with baby Rocki bundled in pink blankets and followed that up with an adorable shot of tiny pink boxing gloves.

Rihanna shared this picture alongside the announcement of their daughter. Picture: Instagram

A$AP and Rihanna welcomed their first baby and son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022 and a year later, in August 2023, they welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers.

After years of being a boy mum, fans have hoped the Fenty Beauty mogul would have her time as a girl mum. Now those dreams have been fulfilled!

But baby number three being a girl doesn't mean RiRi is done being pregnant though, as her good friend Ciara recently revealed chats they had about a possible baby number four.

Speaking on Sherri Shepherd's talk show Sherri, Ciara revealed that her husband NFL star husband Russell Wilson started talking to A$AP and Rihanna about "cinco" - meaning her fifth child with Russell.

"We were cracking up talking about - because Russ was with us and A$AP we all took a picture together - and then [Russell] start talking about cinco, 'cause you know I have four [children].

"He's talking about cinco and then we start talking about quatro for her, but she's got to get through tres first, the third baby first... It was straight mommy talk," she explained.

After having her second son, Rihanna hinted at trying for a baby girl. In a chat with Interview magazine, in 2024, Rihanna was asked how many more children she wanted.

She responded: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Congratulations A$AP and Rihanna!

