Rebekah Vardy Says She’s Suffering From PTSD After Losing Wagatha Christie Court Case

3 August 2022, 16:42 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 17:43

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy took their fallout to court
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy took their fallout to court. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Rebekah Vardy has given her first interview since losing the ‘Wagatha Christie’ court case against Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s High Court trial came to a close at the end of July, with the outcome in Rooney’s favour after the judge deemed it ‘substantially true’ Vardy had been involved in leaking stories about her to the press.

After the 'Wagatha Christie' trial, Rebekah is speaking out and believes she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from their very public battle.

Wagatha Christie: The Verdict Of Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney’s Trial Is In

In an interview with the tabloids this week she said she’s been admitted to hospital twice and has been treated for mental health issues since Coleen’s original social media post in 2019, accusing ‘Rebekah Vardy’s account’ of leaking stories about her to the press.

Coleen Rooney during the 'Wagatha Christie' case in London
Coleen Rooney during the 'Wagatha Christie' case in London. Picture: Alamy
Rebekah Vardy said she's suffering from PTSD
Rebekah Vardy said she's suffering from PTSD. Picture: Alamy

“I was having serious panic attacks,” she said. “I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally, it was exhausting.

She went on: “It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

“And, since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares. I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time.”

Jamie Vardy and Rebekah Vardy
Jamie Vardy and Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Getty

Rebekah also detailed the moment she saw Coleen's now-infamous tweet, revealing she told her on the phone: "What the f**k is this?" She added: "Her response was quite, I don’t know, quite rude, quite harsh,” she said.

"She basically just said ‘You know what this is’, and at that point I really didn’t know what it was."

Throughout their public feud, Vardy has remained adamant she didn’t leak stories to the media.

She attempted to sue Rooney for libel, but after a week-long trial it was Coleen who won after Rebekah’s private messages with her agent Caroline Watt were brought to light.

The judge ruled: “Ms Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to (Rooney’s) private Instagram Account, sending her screenshots of Ms Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”

After the hearing Rooney said she bears ‘no ill-will’ against Vardy.

