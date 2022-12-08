Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spill On How They Really Met

Prince Harry revealed how he and Meghan Markle really met. Picture: Netflix / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened up about the start of their relationship for the first time, in Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared how they really met all the way back in 2016, in their new Netflix series which was released on Thursday.

Ever the modern royals, Harry and Meghan got to know each other over Instagram after he spotted the former Suits actress on his feed.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram,” the Duke of Sussex explained in the docuseries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged in 2017. Picture: Getty

"I was just scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat, with dog ears.

"That was the first thing - I was like 'who is THAT?'"

Meghan added that their mutual friend emailed her to say ‘Prince Haz’ had asked about her and suggested they meet up.

“I said, ‘who’s that?’” Meghan revealed. “I asked if I could see his feed.”

She went on: “So that's the thing, when people say, 'Did you google him?’, No. That's your homework. You're like let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them but what they are putting out about themselves.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex Duchess Meghan Markle now live in California with their two kids. Picture: Getty

Meghan & Harry's docuseries sees the couple open up about their time in the Royal Family. Picture: Netflix

"That, to me, was the best barometer," she continued. "So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa.”

The couple swapped numbers the following day and arranged to meet up in London, where they had their first date at Soho House.

Harry revealed they kept their relationship for a secret as long as possible, making things work long-distance with regular FaceTime chats.

