Perrie Edwards announces pregnancy with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her second child. Picture: Getty/Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie Edwards is pregnant! She and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have announced they're expecting another child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards has been busy embarking on her solo career, releasing hits like 'If He Wanted To He Would', 'Cute Aggression' and 'Forget About Us' for her debut solo album 'Perrie', but it turns out she's also been busy cooking up another bundle of joy!

Perrie and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have revealed the news that they're expecting again. They shared the news in a adorable post, saying: "Guess what hunnies…" alongside a video of Perrie displaying her blossoming bump and a t-shirt referencing her recent single 'If He Wanted To He Would'.

The pair are happy to announce a healthy baby is on the way, meaning their now four-year-old son Axel will be a big brother.

The news comes after the Little Mix star opened up about struggling with pregnancy loss before and why pregnancy speculation is so damaging. Speaking to relationship expert Paul Brunson on the 'We Need To Talk' podcast, Perrie explained that she and Alex had been through two miscarriages.

Breaking into tears, the 'Rollercoaster' singer revealed that before her son Axel she had suffered a miscarriage very early on. While she said this pregnancy loss didn't "traumatise" her, a year after she had Axel she fell pregnant again and lost the baby at 24 weeks.

She said finding out she had lost that baby at her 22 week scan, was the "worst" day of her life.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards with their baby boy Axel in 2022. Picture: Getty

Perrie and Alex have been together for nine years, since 2016. They welcomed their son Axel in August 2021 and a year later, Alex proposed.

During a romantic getaway, at sunset on the beach, Alex got down on one knee and presented Perrie with an engagement ring rumoured to have cost £408k.

The couple have spoken nothing but fondly of each other, with Perrie's third solo single 'You Go Your Way' inspired by the start of their relationship, which she calls "the happiest times" of her life. She also adorably penned 'Cute Aggression' about Alex.

Congratulations Perrie and Alex!

Read more about Perrie here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.