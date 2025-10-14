Perrie Edwards interacts with Jesy Nelson for first time since Little Mix split

Perrie shocked fans when she interacted with Jesy's post.

14 October 2025, 11:44 | Updated: 14 October 2025, 11:47

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix [left]. Perrie and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix [right].
Perrie Edwards of Little Mix [left]. Perrie and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix [right]. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has shown support on Jesy Nelson's recent post despite their feud.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson working together again, and now Perrie Edwards is interacting with Jesy Nelson?! The world is healing for Directioners and Mixers.

In case you don't remember, shortly after the release of Jesy's debut solo single 'Boyz' in 2021, the remaining Little Mix bandmates, Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall all unfollowed Jesy on Instagram.

While the song became shrouded in controversy - as Jesy was accused of "black-fishing" - the girls never addressed their reason for unfollowing Jesy.

However, now, for the first time in four years, Perrie has interacted with Jesy on social media and fans are elated.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix win at The Global Awards 2018
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix win at The Global Awards 2018. Picture: Getty

On Monday 13th October, Jesy took to Instagram to share a body positive post. The mum-of-twins wrote: "I never thought it would have taken having two beautiful baby girls, that I could have potentially lost, to make me realise how incredible my body actually is.

"33 years of extreme diets, 33 years of putting myself down wishing my belly was flatter, wanting my waist just a little smaller and almost going through with a boob job, to now standing here having this photo taken.

"I can honestly say I’ve never felt prouder of my body and what it has been through!"

She went on: "Yes my boobs hang lower and my belly is bigger and squishier - it doesnt look how it used to, but my god it created the best gift that has ever happened to me. I cannot wait to show my girls the first place they called home and the place where they defied all the odds.

"If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past 9 months of being pregnant, it’s that I never want my girls to feel the way I did about my body for so many years."

Jesy closed off with a message to other mothers, saying: "So to all the future mummies or the mummies that have just given birth, if you’re struggling with how you are feeling in yourself or are maybe even feeling the pressure to “snap back” just take a moment to remember what YOU did! Be kinder to yourself and remember you are INCREDIBLE!!!"

Fans spotted Perrie liked Jesy's recent Instagram post
Fans spotted Perrie liked Jesy's recent Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Jesy has been vocal about her struggle with body image, especially in her 2019 documentary Odd One Out where she opened up about the trolling and hate she relieved while in Little Mix.

She also kept fans updated during her complicated pregnancy with her daughters Story and Ocean. Sharing the struggles of a threatened miscarriage and emergency surgery.

Fans were quick to spot that Perrie, who is pregnant again after opening up about suffering multiple miscarriages, had liked the post. A small but significant interaction with her former band mate. At the time of writing, the pair still don't follow each other on Instagram.

In a recent interview, Perrie explained the meaning behind her song 'Same Place Different View' which is believed to be about her friendship breakup with Jesy. She told Glamour UK: "It's about a friendship that I once had, that I no longer have anymore. We talk about breakups and heartbreak, but we don't normally talk about friendships that break down. 

"And it was like losing a limb. I was with her every day. We lived in each other's pockets."

