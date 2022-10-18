Olivia Wilde And Ex Jason Sudeikis Issue Joint Statement After Nanny Makes Claims About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

18 October 2022, 10:17

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, who were together for nine years, have issued a joint statement in response to their former nanny’s claims.

On Monday night The Daily Mail released an interview with the former nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, claiming Wilde started seeing Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles while she was still in a relationship with Sudeikis.

Olivia previously told Vanity Fair that her relationship with Jason, who she shares two children with, ended long before her romance with Harry began.

The nanny, who worked for the family for over three years, also alleged that Sudeikis discovered their relationship on Olivia’s ‘old Apple Watch’.

What’s Really Going On With Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde? The Don’t Worry Darling Feud Rumours Explained

MailOnline have since removed the interview and Wilde and Sudeikis have issued a joint statement in response to the allegations, accusing the nanny of ‘harassing’ them:

As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

- Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two children together
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two children together. Picture: Getty

Their statement came soon after their former employee made a string of accusations, including alleging Sudeikis was so distraught after finding out about Wilde’s new romance that he lay in front of her car to try and stop her from seeing him.

The nanny claimed she was fired on 1st February.

Wilde and Styles have hit the headlines on numerous occasions over the past year, with reports emerging about a ‘tension’ on set of Don’t Worry Darling between the couple and leading lady Florence Pugh.

The trio only fuelled speculation of a fallout when they seemingly had no interaction with one another at the Venice Film Festival.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating at the end of 2020
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

Harry and Olivia started dating at the end of 2020 and were first pictured together in January 2021, when they attended a friend's wedding.

Olivia has since supported Harry at a number of his concerts as he tours the globe and they're occasionally spotted making low-key appearances out and about in London.

In a recent interview with Elle, she hit back at internet trolls making comments about her parenting, saying she and Jason share custody of Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, and that she goes to extreme lengths to ensure her children aren't photographed.

