Normal People Star Paul Mescal 'Engaged' To Singer Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal is reportedly engaged to Phoebe Bridgers. Picture: Phoebe Bridgers/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have broken a million hearts amid the news they're engaged.

Normal People actor Paul Mescal and US singer Phoebe Bridgers are reportedly engaged after The Guardian seemingly let the news slip in an interview with the 26-year-old.

The publication casually wrote he and Phoebe, 28, ‘are now engaged’ but later updated it to read ‘are reported to be engaged.’

The couple have been linked together since 2020 but only confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this year.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers connected online during lockdown. Picture: Phoebe Bridgers/Instagram

He didn’t address their relationship in his interview with The Guardian, but in a chat with GQ Magazine he shared a little insight into their romance after they first connected online in lockdown.

Paul said: "To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her."

Meanwhile, she recalled in a previous interview with NME that she ‘got a little pitter-patter in my heart’ when she saw ‘the cute boy from Normal People’ had followed her on Instagram.

They went on to chat during a livestream, with the pair gushing over each other’s talents.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal at the 2022 MET Gala. Picture: Getty

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers dated for two years before going public with their relationship. Picture: Getty

phoebe bridgers and paul mescal getting engaged after meeting on twitter is going to do irreversible damage to some of you people — rosie oats (@milkmouse13) November 6, 2022

Because nice things should be celebrated, I love that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are engaged.



It’s doubly cute because Phoebe willed the entire relationship into existence on Twitter, which led to a flirtatious IG live, a music video and now this… ❤️ 💍 👻 pic.twitter.com/g1K1KOmBWc — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) November 6, 2022

paul mescal went from having phoebe bridgers as his top artist to being in a phoebe bridgers music video to being engaged to phoebe bridgers and honestly i respect the grind — phoebe (@beeh0p) November 6, 2022

Over on Twitter, fans are losing it over the news of their engagement.

One person wrote: “No because phoebe bridgers watched normal people, publicly thirsted over paul mescal and is now engaged to him and for that she’s my hero [sic].”

Another tweeted: “i know we all already knew but now paul mescal and phoebe bridgers are officially OFFICIALLY engaged. 2 sexiest people in the planet off the market i’m in mourning.”

Referencing Paul quitting social media after the success of Normal People, another said: “Paul mescal was on twitter to promote normal people, shoot his shot at phoebe bridgers and then never logged back in. now he’s engaged and starring in oscar buzz movies. what can leaving twitter do for you."

Others have pointed out they’d be ‘throwing it in everyone’s face’ if they’d just got engaged to Paul Mescal.

