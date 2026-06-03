Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to second baby with Tommy Fury

3 June 2026, 20:20

Molly-Mae Hague has given birth to her second baby with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague has given birth to her second baby with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague has given birth, welcoming her second baby with fiancé Tommy Fury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury has just confirmed the birth of their second child in a sweet Instagram post!

After meeting on Love Island series 5 in 2019, Molly-Mae and Tommy became an instant power couple. Molly-Mae went on to become one of the biggest fashion influencers.

However, their relationship fell part publicly in 2024, when they announced they'd split and had called off their engagement. After keeping the reason concealed for months, Tommy came forward and revealed that he had been battling with his alcohol consumption and it put a strain on their relationship.

At the time of their split, the pair had already welcomed they daughter Bambi, who is now three years old. Molly admitted during their split in her documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, that she wanted to get back with Tommy and hoped to have another child.

And now their second child is here. In an Instagram post, Molly shared a sweet picture of the happy family and wrote: "…. and then there were 4."

Speaking to her sister, the 26-year-old revealed that she didn’t think her and Tommy would be splitting up for good, adding that all she really wanted was to have another baby with him.

"All I want in this life is to be with him," she admitted. "And to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want."

By the end of her docuseries, she and Tommy had rekindled their romance and he eventually moved back in with her and Bambi. Then in February this year, the pair announced they were expecting their second child.

Posting on Instagram, Molly shared the happy news in a sweet black and white video featuring her, Tommy and Bambi who can be seen wearing a 'big sister' sweater. She captioned the post: "Soon to be four.🤍"

What is Molly-Mae's baby's name?

Molly has not yet revealed whether the new baby Fury is a boy or a girl, nor has she revealed the name. We'll update this post as soon as she reveals it.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island

Here's how to pronounce Love Island's Ope's name, it's origin and what it means.

Love Island’s Ope’s name sparks pronunciation debate

Love Island

Love Island's Sam Workman hopes his hearing loss story will inspire viewers

Love Island's Sam Workman hopes his hearing loss story will inspire viewers

Love Island

Love Island Ope Sowande promo image and pictured on the floor in front of Mica Harris.

Love Island star shades Ope for "performing" for the cameras after second fall

Love Island

Love Island’s George Knight promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island’s George Knight has fan all saying the same thing

Love Island

Love Island fans think they've worked out who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

Skye Newman is June's Capital Buzz Artist

Arthur Hill is May’s Capital Buzz Artist

Arthur Hill is May's Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Billie Eilish reveals the exact moment she realised she was about to go on stage with Justin Bieber at Coachella

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish reveals moment Justin Bieber Coachella surprise was almost spoiled

Exclusive
Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

TV & Film

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits