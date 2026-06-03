Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to second baby with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has given birth to her second baby with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague has given birth, welcoming her second baby with fiancé Tommy Fury.

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Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury has just confirmed the birth of their second child in a sweet Instagram post!

After meeting on Love Island series 5 in 2019, Molly-Mae and Tommy became an instant power couple. Molly-Mae went on to become one of the biggest fashion influencers.

However, their relationship fell part publicly in 2024, when they announced they'd split and had called off their engagement. After keeping the reason concealed for months, Tommy came forward and revealed that he had been battling with his alcohol consumption and it put a strain on their relationship.

At the time of their split, the pair had already welcomed they daughter Bambi, who is now three years old. Molly admitted during their split in her documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, that she wanted to get back with Tommy and hoped to have another child.

And now their second child is here. In an Instagram post, Molly shared a sweet picture of the happy family and wrote: "…. and then there were 4."

Speaking to her sister, the 26-year-old revealed that she didn’t think her and Tommy would be splitting up for good, adding that all she really wanted was to have another baby with him.

"All I want in this life is to be with him," she admitted. "And to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want."

By the end of her docuseries, she and Tommy had rekindled their romance and he eventually moved back in with her and Bambi. Then in February this year, the pair announced they were expecting their second child.

Posting on Instagram, Molly shared the happy news in a sweet black and white video featuring her, Tommy and Bambi who can be seen wearing a 'big sister' sweater. She captioned the post: "Soon to be four.🤍"

What is Molly-Mae's baby's name?

Molly has not yet revealed whether the new baby Fury is a boy or a girl, nor has she revealed the name. We'll update this post as soon as she reveals it.

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