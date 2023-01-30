Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Fuel Speculation Their Baby Girl's Arrived

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have apparently welcomed their baby. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

By Capital FM

After staying strangely quiet on social media, fans are convinced Molly-Mae Hague has given birth to her first baby with Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have fans convinced their baby girl has arrived as the Love Island stars' social media accounts remain unusually inactive.

The fashion influencer hasn't posted on Instagram since 20th January, leaving fans adamant she's given birth.

And when Tommy returned to work to confirm his fight with Jake Paul, who seemingly spilled the couple's baby news on Friday, he only fuelled the speculation.

When asked during a press conference if he'd become a father, Tommy responded: "I will be making no comment on that."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae have been together since 2019. Picture: Getty

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight in February. Picture: Getty

At the conference, Tommy confirmed his fight with rival Jake Paul will take place on 26th February after months of cancelled matches.

Molly has also separately fuelled rumours her baby girl's arrived after returning to Instagram over the weekend to congratulate fellow influencer Kate Ferdinand on her pregnancy news.

The speculation was ignited after YouTuber Jake Paul seemed to let slip baby Fury has arrived; he tweeted after their fight was announced: "Tommy has no excuses now - Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue."

Jake later apologised for the blunder, telling Sport Bible: "Did I do that? I leaked it? Oh s***. My bad. I’m sorry, Tommy. But don’t worry, I won’t tell anyone the gender or anything like that."

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.



Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.



Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will become parents to a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

The couple are no doubt taking their time to enjoy new lives as parents before revealing their daughter to the world.

Molly announced her pregnancy back in September and was open about her pregnancy journey throughout.

She revealed she and Tommy have had a name picked out ever since they got together on Love Island 2019, but that name is yet to be shared.

Fans have made guesses online, with one of the rumours being 'Halo'.

