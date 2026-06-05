Molly-Mae dropped huge hint about the name of her second baby

5 June 2026, 20:11

Molly-Mae pictured in a vlog and with Tommy Fury, Bambi and their second baby.
Molly-Mae dropped huge hint about the name of her second baby. Picture: YouTube & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Molly-Mae dropped a huge hint about the name of her second baby on YouTube just days before she gave birth.

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Although Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have yet to reveal the gender or name of their second child, Molly did share some huge hints online just days before the baby's arrival.

The nation first watched the couple meet and fall in love on Love Island series 5 in 2019. Since then, we’ve followed the highs of their relationship, such as their engagement and the birth of Bambi. But sadly, we’ve witnessed the more difficult parts, like their split in 2024.

It was on Molly's docuseries Molly-Mae: Behind It All that she reconciled with Tommy and shared her excitement for their future, hoping it would be their “best chapter yet”. Not long after, Molly announced she was pregnant with their second baby.

Now they're a family four and enjoying the newborn bubble, many have speculated about the baby's name, so here's what she's said so far.

Molly-Mae pictured with daughter Bambi.
Molly-Mae gave birth to Bambi in 2023. Picture: Instagram

In Molly's final YouTube vlog before giving birth, she reflected on her second baby's name. She said: "I think people are going to be a bit disappointed. Upon reflection, I don't actually think it's that crazy, but I know people are going to pronounce it wrong."

Although Molly has shared the name with her friends and family, many have pronounced it "completely wrong", even when she has spelled it out for them.

Adding to the mystery, she explained: "I think if you know this word or the name, you would just pronounce it how it is. For me, I just see it exactly what it is."

The former Love Island star also hinted that it's not as different as Bambi's name and that she only knows one other person who has the same name.

Ultimately, Molly concluded that it "sounds so good" with the surname Fury and it "just feels right".

In the video, Molly also revealed that she was designing Tommy's shorts for his upcoming fight and may use them as an opportunity to reveal the baby's name.

She said: "I'm thinking, do I put the name of baby number two on his fight shorts? As he always has Bambi's name on his fight shorts.

"I don't want to leave the second baby off. But also maybe that's how we announce the name is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool."

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