Max George And Girlfriend Stacey Giggs: A Look Inside Their Romance

Max George and girlfriend Stacey Giggs have been together since 2019. Picture: Max George/Instagram

The Wanted’s Max George is currently very smitten in his relationship with girlfriend Stacey Giggs. But who is she? And how long have they been together?

Max George is very happy with his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs - but what do we need to know about his partner and relationship?

The Wanted singer - who has previously dated the likes of Michelle Keegan and Carrie Baker - has even confessed this to be one of his best relationships, with talks of weddings and children for the future.

So who is Max George’s girlfriend Stacey Giggs? When did they meet? And just how serious are they?

Here’s everything you need to know about Max and Stacey’s relationship:

Max George and partner Stacey Giggs live together with her two children. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Who is Max George’s girlfriend Stacey Giggs?

No stranger to the celebrity world, Stacey is the former wife of Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs.

Aged 41, she has two children with her former husband, Libby, 17, and Zach, 13.

When did Max George and girlfriend Stacey Giggs meet?

The couple were introduced by mutual pals in 2018 and it’s believed they become an official item in 2019.

Max has described their relationship as the “strongest” he’s ever had, and even has her name tattooed on his wrist.

The Wanted's Max George has his girlfriend's name tattooed on his wrist. Picture: Max George/Instagram

What has Max George said about his girlfriend?

Completely smitten, Max has been very open about his hopes for the future with Stacey which include both marriage and children.

He recently said: “It’s the strongest relationship I’ve ever had and every day gets more exciting.

“We’re really close; we were close from day one. With me moving in with Stacey — because that was her family home — and the kids, you become such a tight unit. We are getting closer every day.”