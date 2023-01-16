Martin & Shirlie Kemp Admit They Got Their Own Back On Roman On The Masked Singer

16 January 2023, 16:00

Martin & Shirlie Kemp got their own back on Roman Kemp
Martin & Shirlie Kemp got their own back on Roman Kemp. Picture: station owned

The couple revealed they wanted to embarrass Roman...

Martin & Shirlie Kemp joined Capital Breakfast following their unmasking as 'Cat & Mouse' on the Masked Singer.

The pair lost out in this week's sing-off to Knitting before unveiling themselves, to the surprise of the panel.

Gordon Ramsay Gets Pranked By His Daughter Tilly Live On Air

However, no one was more surprised at the reveal than their son & host of Capital Breakfast, Roman Kemp.

Martin & Shirlie joined Capital Breakfast
Martin & Shirlie joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: station owned

After a reaction video of Roman went viral on social media over the weekend, Martin hilariously explained the motive behind their appearance:

"We got exactly the right reaction, because that was the only reason we did it in the first place... to embarrass him."

Sharing why they'd kept it a secret, Shirlie continued: "Look at the pranks you've done on me since you were about 12 years old... as soon as they said 'Masked Singer', I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so good once Ro finds out.'"

As well as chatting about the reveal, Martin shared a hilarious behind the scenes story:

"Forget the show, it's about what happens before, right? Backstage, they dress you in complete black. You've got a complete black visor, you've got gloves on.

"One night we come out of the studio and the limousine wasn't waiting for us, so they put us in a taxi, we're in the back of a taxi. The driver must have thought 'What is going on!?'"

Well done Martin & Shirlie!

