Mariah Carey reveals surprising way she drinks a cup of tea

Mariah Carey drinks a cup of tea on Capital radio. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Mariah Carey enjoys her tea like she enjoys her singles, sugar, sugar, sweet, sweet!

Ahead of the release of her 16th studio album 'Here For It All', which includes hits like 'Type Dangerous' and 'Sugar Sweet', Mariah Carey joined Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

The 'Obsessed' icon returned for a second round of 'Bored Now', an interview where she controls what they talk about.

Her appearance in the Capital HQ came right in the middle of her UK stay, after her Brighton Pride performance and ahead of her performance at Sandringham. This meant it was up to Jordan, Chris and Sian to make sure she was well adapted to British culture.

However the music mogul quickly revealed she's already got one British staple under lock and key, and that's a good brew.

Mariah Carey arriving at Capital HQ. Picture: Getty

Mariah was presented with a partly made cup of tea and one packet of white sugar and one packet of brown sugar. She wasted no time in squeezing the tea bag to make it the perfect strength and then she went on to pour in not one, but two sachets of sugar.

And that wasn't enough as she requested another packet of sugar after giving it a quick taste test. She said: "Oh, but I need more sugar... I just wanted to taste it and there's not enough sugar."

Then, in her iconic way, she burst into song, singing the lyrics to her latest single 'Sugar Sweet': "Imma keep it nice, imma keep it neat. Imma keep it sugar, imma keep it sweet."

Mariah with Capital's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Picture: Global

Once she was settled with her adequately sweet cup of tea, Mariah revealed she is actually a big fan of English breakfast tea.

And keeping to the sweet theme, Mariah actually brought the team a box of doughnuts. She revealed that her favourite kind of doughnut is a jam-filled one, or as she called it a "jelly-filled" doughnut.

Doughnuts and a cup of tea? Mariah gets more relatable by the day.

