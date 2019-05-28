Madison Beer Reacts To Gun Scare During BottleRock Performance

Madison Beer stopped her performance due to 'disturbance'. Picture: Getty

Madison Beer has responded to a recent gun scare she faced, while covering Radiohead's 'Creep' at BottleRock in Napa Valley.

Madison Beer was forced to stop her performance at BottleRock early due to a 'minor disturbance', while she was singing a cover of 'Creep' by Radiohead.

The 20-year-old - who has also covered Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber recently - urged her fans to stop and "back up" after noticing something strange in the crowd.

Fan footage shows audience members screaming as it was believed that one man was seen holding a gun, however, it was later confirmed by police officials that this was not the case.

Madison later took to Twitter to write to her 2.55 million followers, thanking her fans for their support, and confirmed that she was well and good.

"i am in fact fine and no one, including me was injured and the man was taken out / no real weapon was found," stated the 'All Day and Night' singer.

"we should all continue to be diligent when attending music events / events of any kind and report anything we feel is suspicious without hesitation," continued Madison, before sharing the black heart emoji.

