Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has issued a statement apologising for his ‘offensive’ behaviour following accusations he bullied his castmates.

Jacques O’Neill left Love Island just a few weeks into his villa experience, claiming he couldn’t be himself on the show and that he needed to put his mental health first.

But after the rest of the Islanders returned home, Jacques was accused of ‘bullying’ some his co-stars inside and outside of the villa, leading to Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page and Remi Lambo unfollowing him on Instagram.

For context – he filmed himself shouting ‘liar’ at the TV while watching Tasha’s declaration to Andrew in the Love Island final and Remi responded to a video of Jacques and Luca earlier this week claiming he was bullied in the villa, while they brushed off their behaviour as ‘banter’.

In a statement on Thursday Jacques apologised for his behaviour, saying he’s ‘not handled himself in the best possible way.’

The rugby player wrote on Instagram Stories: "I want to acknowledge the situation that’s happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted the last few weeks.

"I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I’ve not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I’m genuinely sorry if it has.

"Life has been very overwhelming recently and admittedly I’ve probably not handled myself in the best possible way. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he continued.

"I’m aware I’m far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself."

Gemma Owen’s ex added he’s started going to therapy, admitting it’s something he’s ’needed for years’.

He added: "I know it’s a step in the right direction for me even after just one session."

Jacques signed off his message by telling his fans: "I’m not asking for sympathy, I just want to acknowledge the situation and move forward as positively I can. I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry to anyone that I have let down x."

Jacques left Love Island just a few weeks before the final, despite having a close relationship with Paige Thorne.

He said at the time he was ‘mentally drained’ and wanted to go home to ‘get myself right.’

