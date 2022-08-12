Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill Apologises Following Claims He Bullied His Co-Stars

12 August 2022

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has issued a statement apologising for his ‘offensive’ behaviour following accusations he bullied his castmates.

Jacques O’Neill left Love Island just a few weeks into his villa experience, claiming he couldn’t be himself on the show and that he needed to put his mental health first.

But after the rest of the Islanders returned home, Jacques was accused of ‘bullying’ some his co-stars inside and outside of the villa, leading to Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page and Remi Lambo unfollowing him on Instagram.

Love Island’s Adam Responds To Jacques 'Mocking' Paige Relationship

For context – he filmed himself shouting ‘liar’ at the TV while watching Tasha’s declaration to Andrew in the Love Island final and Remi responded to a video of Jacques and Luca earlier this week claiming he was bullied in the villa, while they brushed off their behaviour as ‘banter’.

Jacques O'Neill left Love Island to put his mental health first
Jacques O'Neill left Love Island to put his mental health first. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram
Love Island: Jacques O'Neill issued an apology after claims he 'bullied' his co-stars
Love Island: Jacques O'Neill issued an apology after claims he 'bullied' his co-stars. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram

In a statement on Thursday Jacques apologised for his behaviour, saying he’s ‘not handled himself in the best possible way.’

The rugby player wrote on Instagram Stories: "I want to acknowledge the situation that’s happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted the last few weeks.

"I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I’ve not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I’m genuinely sorry if it has.

"Life has been very overwhelming recently and admittedly I’ve probably not handled myself in the best possible way. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he continued.

Jacques left Love Island because he wasn't feeling like himself
Jacques left Love Island because he wasn't feeling like himself. Picture: ITV2
Jacques O'Neill said he's now getting therapy for his behaviour
Jacques O'Neill said he's now getting therapy for his behaviour. Picture: ITV2

"I’m aware I’m far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself."

Gemma Owen’s ex added he’s started going to therapy, admitting it’s something he’s ’needed for years’.

He added: "I know it’s a step in the right direction for me even after just one session."

Jacques signed off his message by telling his fans: "I’m not asking for sympathy, I just want to acknowledge the situation and move forward as positively I can. I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry to anyone that I have let down x."

Jacques left Love Island just a few weeks before the final, despite having a close relationship with Paige Thorne.

He said at the time he was ‘mentally drained’ and wanted to go home to ‘get myself right.’

