How many kids does Lily Allen have? Names, ages and dad revealed

24 October 2025, 08:00

Here's everything you need to know about Lily Allen's kids
Here's everything you need to know about Lily Allen's kids. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

How many children does Lily Allen have? Meet her daughters Ethel and Marnie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lily Allen is back in our lives with her first album in seven years, West End Girl. So naturally the London-born singer is at the forefront of our minds.

Whether it's her marriage with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, her first husband Sam Cooper, or her daughters - we want to know all about Lily.

The 'Smile' singer revealed she wrote West End Girl album during December 2024, which is went her relationship with David was coming to an end.

Lily's new record has a track on it called 'NONMONOGAMUMMY' and the mum-of-two has been about how becoming a mother impacted her career.

Lily Allen and daughters Marnie Rose Cooper and Ethel Cooper
Lily Allen and daughters Marnie Rose Cooper and Ethel Cooper. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Lily Allen have?

Lily keeps her children pretty private but she has two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Sam, who runs a building firm, was Lily's first husband. They welcomed Ethel in November, 2011 and two years later welcomed Marnie, in January 2013.

Following Lily's Sheezus tour, she and Sam split in 2015 but Lily has said they have a good relationship and co-parent well.

Sam Cooper and daughter Marnie Rose Cooper watch Lily Allen from side of stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2014
Sam Cooper and daughter Marnie Rose Cooper watch Lily Allen from side of stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2014. Picture: Getty

In her recent interview with Vogue, Lily spoke about she tries to not "smoother" her now-teenage daughters.

She said: "I feel like I can try and shield them and protect them from things, but I don’t think that really works. A big part of what I’m doing at the moment creatively is for them. I need to show them that, yeah, we’ve been through something f------ devastating – twice now – and that I can get us through.

"They’ve seen me in the depths of despair this last year and they have listened to my music and they are proud, I think," she explained of her album West End Girl which was inspired by the end of her relationship with David Harbour, their stepfather.

David Harbour, Lily Allen, Ethel and Marnie at the Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere
David Harbour, Lily Allen, Ethel and Marnie at the Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere. Picture: Getty

Lily never shies away from talking about how hard motherhood has been, and is, for her. It's even documented in her music, for example in the Sheezus track 'Life for Me'.

Addressing this, Lily said: "I feel like I often talk on the podcast about how f------ hard it is to be a mum. And people come to me and say, [she puts on a grouchy voice] ‘Imagine your children reading this'.

"And it’s like, yes, I want them to know that so that they don’t do the same thing! You know? I felt totally gaslit by my mum about motherhood... She was like, ‘Oh, it’s easy, just throw it over your shoulder and everything’s fine.'"

