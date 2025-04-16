Liam Payne's sister Ruth shares heartbreaking tribute on the sixth month anniversary of his death

16 April 2025, 13:54

Liam Payne's sister Ruth shares heartbreaking statement sixth months after his death
Liam Payne's sister Ruth shares heartbreaking statement sixth months after his death. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

"I'll meet you in my dreams": Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbons has shared an emotional tribute on the sixth month anniversary of his tragic death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Six months ago, on Wednesday 18th October, uber talented singer-songwriter Liam Payne sadly passed away following a tragic incident in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Moving tributes poured in from his beloved fans, friends and family and his heartbroken girlfriend Kate Cassidy has even bravely spoken about losing him.

When Liam died, his family released a joint statement saying: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

And now, remembering her brother on the anniversary of his death, his sister Ruth has written a beautiful but heartbreaking tribute to him.

Ruth shared this picture of her and Liam
Ruth shared this picture of her and Liam. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, in a photo carousel including a picture of them when they were younger, Ruth said: "6 months, half a year without you?!

"My head is still screaming for you. Each morning on waking, I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me.

"Living without you is impossible, so for now, I exist. I'm learning to laugh or smile in the right places, but mate, it's exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you.

"In the few moments I allow myself to feel love and not just loss, I can really smile at memories of us, like last year when we were doubled over laughing at us trying to make something we'd seen on youtube, but memories are always tinged with sadness at how unfair it is we can't make new ones."

Liam Payne's 'heartbroken' release statement following his death
Liam Payne passed away in 2024. Picture: Getty

Her statement continued: "I can sometimes hear you laughing at me walking around like Whoopi Goldberg in 'ghost', looking for you everywhere I go. I see you though, you're always coming through in different ways to put me back on the right path.

"I can't process what's happened and the finality of it, you know I will never stop doing all I can for you. I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between.

"Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing but I know you know this. For now, I'll meet you in my dreams."

Ruth's statement on the 6 month anniversary of Liam's death
Ruth's statement on the 6 month anniversary of Liam's death. Picture: Instagram

Recently, 10 years after Zayn left One Direction, the 'PILLOWTALK' singer dedicated his emotional song 'It’s You' to his former bandmate Liam Payne.

According to fans in the crowd, before Zayn started the song, he said: "This song always moves me, but this version, when I get a lump in my throat, it's too much."

Kate Cassidy shares Liam tribute video

