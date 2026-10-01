Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's husband Andre Gray? Age, football career, net worth and more

1 October 2026, 19:50

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is married to footballer Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is married to footballer Andre Gray. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What football teams has Andrew Gray played for? And how did he meet wife and Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock married footballer Andre Gray in 2023, a couple of years after the happy couple welcomed their beautiful twin daughters together.

But away from the music pop star's spotlight, Andre has a successful career of his own as a footballer.

The couple typically keep their relationship out of the public eye but they happily share sweet precious moments from their time together such as holidays or date nights.

Here's everything you need to know about Leigh-Anne's husband from his age, what football teams he's played for and how he first met his wife.

Andre Gray has two children with the Little Mix star and another due at the end of 2026
Andre Gray has two children with the Little Mix star and another due at the end of 2026. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Who is Andre Gray and where is he from?

Famous for his footballing achievements, Andre is a 35 year old striker. He was born in Wolverhampton but has heritage from Jamaica as well as England.

What football team does Andre Gray play for?

Andre has had a successful career as a footballer and played for many recognisable teams such as Premier League's Burnley and Watford.

He also played for Luton Town, as well as a stint in Turkey which was difficult for him, Leigh-Anne and the children as they could only see one another a couple of times a month.

In 2024 he played for Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle and most recently took up a spot at Port Vale. He's also played for his national Jamaican team.

What is Andre Gray's net worth?

Andre Gray is reportedly worth a staggering £21million following his successful career as a footballer.

How did Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock meet?

The couple met at a nightclub in Marbella in 2016. In 2019 they got engaged and two years later they welcomed their twin daughters together. In 2023, they got married in Jamaica.

Andre and Leigh-Anne Pinnock may keep their relationship and family life out of the spotlight but they've always been honest about how they've had to work hard at their relationship.

In an interview on a podcast, Leigh-Anne confessed she had experienced "betrayal" and "lost of trust".

However, the couple now have a strong marriage and are expecting their third baby together.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Myha'la Herrold Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Myha'la? Age, acting roles and more about the Industry actor

TV & Film

Sebastian Croft Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured posing.

Who is Sebastian Croft? Age, acting roles and more about the Heartstopper actor

TV & Film

King Kenny Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is King Kenny? Age, real name, Beta Squad and boxing career

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her third baby who is due late 2026

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock hints baby due date is soon

Celebrity Traitors Host Claudia Winkleman promo image and logo.

Celebrity Traitors start time, what days it's on and when it finishes revealed

TV & Film

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured in Capital HQ and in the villa.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa and pictured at Capital HQ smiling.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Aidan Murphy pictured in Capital office and hugging brother Kavan Murphy.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals whether he knew his brother Kavan was going into the villa

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Priya Jaswal in Capital office and Gabriel Garland promo image.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits