Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's husband Andre Gray? Age, football career, net worth and more

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is married to footballer Andre Gray. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What football teams has Andrew Gray played for? And how did he meet wife and Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock? Here's everything you need to know.

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Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock married footballer Andre Gray in 2023, a couple of years after the happy couple welcomed their beautiful twin daughters together.

But away from the music pop star's spotlight, Andre has a successful career of his own as a footballer.

The couple typically keep their relationship out of the public eye but they happily share sweet precious moments from their time together such as holidays or date nights.

Here's everything you need to know about Leigh-Anne's husband from his age, what football teams he's played for and how he first met his wife.

Andre Gray has two children with the Little Mix star and another due at the end of 2026. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Who is Andre Gray and where is he from?

Famous for his footballing achievements, Andre is a 35 year old striker. He was born in Wolverhampton but has heritage from Jamaica as well as England.

What football team does Andre Gray play for?

Andre has had a successful career as a footballer and played for many recognisable teams such as Premier League's Burnley and Watford.

He also played for Luton Town, as well as a stint in Turkey which was difficult for him, Leigh-Anne and the children as they could only see one another a couple of times a month.

In 2024 he played for Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle and most recently took up a spot at Port Vale. He's also played for his national Jamaican team.

What is Andre Gray's net worth?

Andre Gray is reportedly worth a staggering £21million following his successful career as a footballer.

How did Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock meet?

The couple met at a nightclub in Marbella in 2016. In 2019 they got engaged and two years later they welcomed their twin daughters together. In 2023, they got married in Jamaica.

Andre and Leigh-Anne Pinnock may keep their relationship and family life out of the spotlight but they've always been honest about how they've had to work hard at their relationship.

In an interview on a podcast, Leigh-Anne confessed she had experienced "betrayal" and "lost of trust".

However, the couple now have a strong marriage and are expecting their third baby together.

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