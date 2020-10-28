Kim Kardashian Slammed For 'Tone-Deaf’ Post About ‘Blessed’ Life As She Celebrates 40th Birthday Party On Private Island During Global Pandemic

Kim Kardashian's 'humble' post bragging about 'privileged' she is has angered fans. Picture: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been slammed for her ’tone-deaf’ post about how ‘blessed’ she is to have spent her 40th birthday on a private island during a global pandemic.

Kim Kardashian has received a huge backlash online after bragging about the lavish 40th birthday celebrations she had on a private island with all of her family and friends during a global pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shared a string of glamorous photographs on Instagram and boasted about how ‘blessed’ and ‘privileged’ she is in a lengthy caption which has not gone down well with her followers.

Kim Kardashian has been slammed over the 'tone-deaf' post. Picture: Kim Kardashian

It read: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.

Kim's 'insensitive' post has not gone down well with fans. Picture: Kim Kardashian

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Twitter has been flooded with messages from people affected by the pandemic who have branded the reality star ‘insensitive’ and ‘tone-deaf’.

“I feel like, maybe you should not have shared this with us and just kept it to yourself,” wrote one user.

They added: “People are dying and the rest of us are suffering as we watch the body count rise, quarantines in our homes. This is tone-deaf and insensitive."

Another wrote: “I am a school teacher who had to go the ER two different times because I got COVID pneumonia. I’ve been in bed, on oxygen, for 20 straight days. I don’t even know if my sick leave will cover it. But go ahead and feel blessed.”

