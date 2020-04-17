Kate Garraway’s Husband Derek In ‘Deeply Critical Condition’ With Coronavirus

Kate Garraway's husband Derek remains in a critical condition. Picture: Getty

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek remains in a “deeply critical condition” since his coronavirus diagnosis.

Good Morning Britain host and Smooth presenter Kate Garraway shared an update on husband Derek’s condition after joining the nation in clapping for the NHS on Thursday night.

Derek was taken to hospital on 1 April with coronavirus and later moved into intensive care.

Alongside a video of the fireworks her neighbours had set off, Kate thanked the doctors and nurses taking care of her husband and her friends providing her with support at home.

Kate wrote on Instagram: “From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk , are keeping my Derek alive , just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients."

She continued: “I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here , which means there is hope. Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease [sic].

“You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

“Thank you, too, to my own little band of ‘key workers’ , the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs , gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support.

“It’s such a comfort . We must all stand together.”

Derek Draper was taken into intensive care with coronavirus at the start of April. Picture: Getty

Kate Garraway and husband Derek have two young children. Picture: Getty

The TV star’s post was soon flooded with messages of love and support from her fellow celebrities.

Derek has been in intensive care since 1 April after contracting the virus at the end of March.

Kate had to isolate at home after she too began showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 shortly after.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 star has two children with her husband; Darcey, 14, and William, 11.

