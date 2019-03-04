Who Is Heather Sanders? Kylie Jenner's Other BFF And Owner Of Sorella Boutique

Heather Sanders is Kylie Jenner's BFF. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has recently been put in a sticky situation with her family and BFF Jordyn Woods - who reportedly cheated with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. In the wake of all the drama, Kylie appears to have distanced herself from Jordyn, spending time with her other pal, Heather Sanders.

The pair were spotted out shopping the weekend after Jordyn Wood's tell-all Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

But who is Heather Sanders and how does she know the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star?

Here's the lowdown...

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Kylie Jenner's BFF Cries As She Admits Tristan Thompson ‘Kissed Her On The Lips’

Who is Heather Sanders?

Heather is a mother-of-two and owns her own fast-fashion label, Sorello Boutique.

The flagship store is located on Melrose Ave in LA.

What's more, Heather and her fiance have launched their own YouTube channel called 'Heather and Trell's Family', which has garnered over 84,000 subscribers.

Heather's no stranger to the spotlight - boasting over 1.4million Instagram followers.

Heather and Kylie celebrating Jordyn Woods' birthday in Sept 2017. Picture: Instagram

How did Heather Sanders meet Kylie Jenner?

Heather reportedly met Kylie at her sister Kendall's sweet 16th birthday party.

Kylie's ex Tyga was performing at the party and is also a long-term friend of Heather's then boyfriend, King Trell.

When Heather was expecting her daughter, Kylie was pregnant with baby Stormi, which cemented their friendship.

Kylie also threw Heather a gender reveal party during her previous pregnancy.

At the time, Heather took to Instagram to thank Kylie, posting a pic of the event along with the caption: "Thank you baby mama, today was beautiful. You're truly the sweetest. I love you forever... love the way you love 💙💙 #issaBOY"

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News