Tristan Thompson Takes DNA Test After Woman Claims NBA Star Is The Father Of Her Child Following Fake Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumours

15 May 2020, 13:22

Kimberly Alexander claimed Tristan Thompson has 'neglected' her son
Kimberly Alexander claimed Tristan Thompson has 'neglected' her son. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are allegedly teaming up to take legal action against model Kimberly Alexander, who claimed he got her pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have threatened to take legal action after the NBA star’s old flame, Kimberly Alexander, claimed he is the father of her 5-year-old child.

E! News reported that the pair, who share two-year-old daughter True, have had their lawyer Marty Singer send the model, who had a fling with Tristan between 2011-2012, a cease and desist letter asking her to ‘immediately stop defaming them’ and malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications’.

Kylie Jenner Praised For Showing Stretch Marks In Instagram Bikini Snap

The letter, which is a document that asks you to stop doing something that can violate the rights of the client, was allegedly sent after Kimberly insisted Tristan was the father of her son, despite the NBA star already taking a DNA test in January.

According to a news outlet, screenshots showed the model going back and forth in alleged texts with Tristan about the matter, as well as receipts of the DNA test.

Kimberly Alexander claimed Tristan Thompson is the father of her son
Kimberly Alexander claimed Tristan Thompson is the father of her son. Picture: Instagram
Tristan Thompson allegedly had a fling Kimberly Alexander nine years ago
Tristan Thompson allegedly had a fling Kimberly Alexander nine years ago. Picture: Instagram

It also shows that Kimberly requested a second paternity test, as she believed the first one was falsified.

Kardashian lawyer Marty had agreed to the second test, as long as it was done at an AABB-accredited lab, (American Association of Blood Banks).

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she slammed Tristan for 'neglecting’ her son and claimed the chosen facility LB Genetics ’sabotaged’ the first set of DNA results.

She wrote: “I am extremely upset with LB genetic DNA testing with the fact that they are trying to sabotage a DNA test with Tristan [sic] Thompson regarding my son that he has been neglecting since birth I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child.

“With just one simple search of the DNA testing facility you see multiple reports on the Kardashians how they’re trusted by them and how they as well use that facility. I already had a sketchy feeling about going to a testing facility with Dr Taddie. This s**t just ain’t right but second test is gonna happen [sic].”

Kimberly Alexander shaded Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian on Instagram
Kimberly Alexander shaded Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian denied she is pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson's second child
Khloe Kardashian denied she is pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson's second child. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating in 2016
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating in 2016. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shut down rumours that she was ‘pregnant’ with her second child with Tristan.

After her name started trending on Twitter, thousands of fans tweeted that it would be a 'stupid idea’ for her to have another child with the basketball player, after he infamously cheated on her while she was pregnant, before doing it again with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The mother-of-one hit back at the ‘hurtful’ comments she had seen and set the record straight on the rumours, calling them ‘despicable stories’.

She said: "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story.

“And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

