None Of The Kardashians Supported Travis Scott At The Super Bowl Except Kylie Jenner

4 February 2019, 11:36

Only Kylie Jenner turned up to support Travis Scott's Super Bowl performance.
The Kardashian clan are known for stepping out together for Kanye West’s concerts but the family were noticeably missing from last night’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Kardashians are famous for turning up en masse for Kanye West’s concerts but the family were noticeably absent this weekend when Kylie Jenner supported Travis Scott for his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Kylie Jenner Hints She's Pregnant With 'Baby Number 2' After Celebrating Stormi's 1st Birthday

Travis was a special guest with Maroon 5, but fans were quick to notice that aside from his girlfriend, Kylie, none of the rest of the Kardashian family took the trip to Atlanta to support him.

The whole family has previously turned up to support Kanye West in concert in matching outfits, so their absence from what is undoubtedly one of the biggest moments in Travis’s career got fans talking.

The whole Kardashian-Jenner family have supported Kanye West at his shows in the past.
The whole Kardashian-Jenner family have supported Kanye West at his shows in the past. Picture: Getty

It’s not like the family haven’t been to the Super Bowl before – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris even flew to Tampa, Florida in 2009 to watch the show and in 2018 Kris Jenner fell and broke Chrissy Teigen’s coffee table at her Super Bowl party.

None of the Kardashians even tweeted that they were watching the show, while Kylie and her daughter, Stormi Webster, flew down to Atlanta to support Travis.

In fact, Kendall, Kim and Kourtney spent the day together at Kanye West’s church service judging by their social media posts, seemingly showing where their loyalties lie.

