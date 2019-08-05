Kim Kardashian Is Dropping Her New Perfume The Same Day Taylor Swift Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Lover’

Kim and Taylor have been beefing since 2016. Picture: instagram

Kim Kardashian announced the news she was dropping her new fragrance on August 23rd - the same date Taylor Swift is dropping her new album - in an Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s launching her brand new fragrance next month. And it just so happens to be on the exact same day her nemesis Taylor Swift is releasing her highly-anticipated new album, ‘Lover’. Coincidence? Fans think not.

In fact, fans are so sure that Kim has chosen that date on purpose that they're now tweeting about it in their droves.

One Twitter user wrote: “Y’all see that Kim & Kylie are dropping their perfume on August 23rd… the same day Lover is released… I cannot.”

Another added: “Oh so now the kim and kylie perfume is coming the same day as Lover? This [isn’t] a coincidence anymore.”

To make matters worse, it’s now been revealed Kim and her sister Kylie Jenner were originally supposed to be dropping their collaboration fragrance in April on the same day that Taylor was releasing her new song. However, due to manufacturing issues, they were forced to delaty the launch.

Kim wrote at the time: "Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further.”

The pair began beefing back in 2016 when Kim’s husband, Kanye West, fell out over his song ‘Famous’. The rapper infamously referred to Taylor as ‘that bitch’ which she claimed she hadn’t been pre-warned about. However, Kim them posted a video recording of a phone call between the pair which backed up Kanye’s claims that he’d made Taylor completely aware of the lyrics before the song was released. Kim then called Taylor a ‘snake’ on Twitter and the rest is history.