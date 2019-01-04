Scott Disick Slammed For Posting A ‘Racist’ Picture Of Daughter Penelope

4 January 2019, 10:58

Scott Disick has been slammed for posting a ‘racist’ photo of his daughter Penelope
Scott Disick has been slammed for posting a ‘racist’ photo of his daughter Penelope. Picture: Instagram

Scott Disick is being accused of posting a ‘racist’ photo of his daughter Penelope at an Asian restaurant.

A smiling Scott Disick has come under fire after posting a picture of his daughter Penelope making what critics dubbed a ‘racist’ pose.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Allegedly Using A New Surrogate To Carry Their Fourth Child

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians father had taken his daughter who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian for a meal at a Japanese restaurant before they posted the image.

The six-year-old was pictured puling her eyelids while Scott looks directly into the camera alongside the caption “Best first date of 2019!”.

View this post on Instagram

Best first date of 2019! ❤️🙏

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Within minutes the TV personality’s comments flooded with accusations of Penelope mocking those of Asian descent.

"That’s racist behavior... the dad should have known better... period," one fan wrote.

Another saying: "You wouldn't expect anything less from Scott."

While others jumped to his defense saying "Nothing wrong with this picture. People are ridiculous anymore. Your a fantastic father." [sic]

Scott shares three children and joint custody with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian of Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From The Kardashians

Latest Kardashian News

Kanye West confirms he and Kim Kardashian expecting baby boy via surrogate

Kanye West Confirms He & Kim Kardashian Are Expecting Their Fourth Child
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West expecting their fourth child

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Fourth Child: Everything From Surrogate To Baby Names
The Kardashian-West family is reportedly expanding.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Allegedly Using A New Surrogate To Carry Their Fourth Child
Khloé Kardashian's snubbed by Tristan Thompson as she twerks on NYE

Khloé Kardashian's Ignored Whilst Twerking On Tristan Thompson & It's Awkward AF
Kardashian Christmas card 2018

People Think Kylie Jenner's Feet Are Photoshopped In The Kardashian Christmas Card

More News

Jack Fincham's brother Oliver looks so similar to the Love Island champion

Inside Jack Fincham's Family: The Star's Brother, Mum & Dad's Criminal Past

TV & Film

Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin after date night.

Justin Bieber Just Proved To Hailey Baldwin That He Is The Ultimate Romantic

Justin Bieber

Joe Sugg says he "refuses" to watch girlfriend Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing

Here’s Why Joe Sugg Is Refusing To Support Dianne Buswell In The Next Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Film

Beyonce and Jay Z in The Louvre, Paris

Beyoncé & Jay Z's 'Apes**t' Video Helped Break A Museum's Record Visitor Count

Beyoncé

Halsey seems loved up with her new man.

Halsey Appears To Confirm She’s Dating YungBlud By Posting A Pic Of Them In London