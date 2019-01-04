Scott Disick Slammed For Posting A ‘Racist’ Picture Of Daughter Penelope

Scott Disick has been slammed for posting a ‘racist’ photo of his daughter Penelope. Picture: Instagram

Scott Disick is being accused of posting a ‘racist’ photo of his daughter Penelope at an Asian restaurant.

A smiling Scott Disick has come under fire after posting a picture of his daughter Penelope making what critics dubbed a ‘racist’ pose.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Allegedly Using A New Surrogate To Carry Their Fourth Child

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians father had taken his daughter who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian for a meal at a Japanese restaurant before they posted the image.

The six-year-old was pictured puling her eyelids while Scott looks directly into the camera alongside the caption “Best first date of 2019!”.

Within minutes the TV personality’s comments flooded with accusations of Penelope mocking those of Asian descent.

"That’s racist behavior... the dad should have known better... period," one fan wrote.

Another saying: "You wouldn't expect anything less from Scott."

While others jumped to his defense saying "Nothing wrong with this picture. People are ridiculous anymore. Your a fantastic father." [sic]

Scott shares three children and joint custody with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian of Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

