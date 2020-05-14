Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At ‘Sick’ Tweets Over ‘False’ Rumour She’s Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Child

Khloe said she is 'disgusted' at the tweets she's receive
Khloe said she is 'disgusted' at the tweets she's receive. Picture: instagram

Khloe Kardashian has insisted she is not pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child.

Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant and she’s also not here for the ‘despicable’ and ‘sick’ tweets she’s received since the ‘false’ story broke.

The Keeping Up star’s name began trending on Twitter on Wednesday when a news outlet reported that she was expecting her second child with her ex-boyfriend, who infamously cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, in 2018, and then again with ex family friend Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

The news didn’t sit well with her fans, who began sharing opinions about how it was a ‘stupid idea’ after Tristan had publicly humiliated her more than once.

But Khloe has now taken to Twitter to blast the ‘hurtful’ response, saying ‘if it were true… it’s my life, not yours’.

She said: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.

Khloe has clapped back at the 'hurtful' comments.
Khloe has clapped back at the 'hurtful' comments. Picture: Twitter

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story.

“And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

Although some of her followers were sympathetic, others took the opportunity to remind Khloe that ‘this is how she made Jordyn feel’ when the cheating scandal broke last year.

“Aw now you know how Jordan felt when you tried to turn the whole world against her for your mans inability to control himself,” wrote one.

Another added: “I feel so bad for Jordyn, Khloe and friends ripped her apart when in reality Tristian came onto HER and she was drunk. he’s a home wrecker and she’s a young girl who was kissed without consent, and she was vilified by Khloe just for the woman to run back into that rats arms. Damn.”

And here was us thinking we weren’t getting any more Kardashians drama until the new season drops in September!

