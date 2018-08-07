Kylie Jenner Makes TWO Cameos In Boyfriend Travis Scott's 'Stop Trying To Be God' Video

Kylie Jenner has been in plenty of music videos before, but did you notice her cameos in boyfriend Travis Scott's 'Stop Trying To Be God'?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have only been dating a year, but after having baby Stormi Webster together, Kylie has now appeared in Travis Scott's music video for 'Stop Trying To Be God'.

The song is taken from Travis Scott's latest album 'Astroworld' and the music video sees Kylie make two seperate appearances.

> Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bit A Child & The Police Were Called After She 'Fled' The Scene

Kylie Jenner appears in Travis Scott's music video for 'Stop Trying To Be God'. Picture: YouTube

As you can see in the video above, Kylie makes a big cameo at the end of the 'Stop Trying To Be God' video as a golden figure resembling Jesus' mother, the Virgin Mary and holding a lamb.

But Kylie also appears earlier on in the music video, starring as a ghostly figure huddled on the ground behind some flames in a destroyed street.

Kylie Jenner as a ghostly fugure in the 'Stop Trying To Be God' music video. Picture: YouTube

It's not the first time Kylie Jenner has appeared in a music video, having also made cameos in ex boyfriend Tyga's video for 'Stimulated', fellow ex boyfriend Jaden Smith's video for 'Blue Ocean', as well as PARTYNEXTDOOR's anthem 'Come And See Me'.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi is yet to make a cameo in any music videos, but given the musical talent of Travis and Kylie's love for muasic videos, surely she'll make an appearance in one in the future!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!