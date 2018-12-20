Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Getting Married As Soon As One Thing's Sorted

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott has revealed they are getting married in the near future, as soon as the Sicko Mode rapper has sorted out one final thing...

Travis Scott has revealed he and Kylie Jenner will get married in the very near future as soon as one very important thing is sorted, a totally 'fire' proposal from the Sicko Mode rapper.

Revealing their marriage plans in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Travis explained: "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

Continuing to talk about how his and the youngest Jenner sibling's relationship went from 0-100, he says:

"[At first] we was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ ”

Seeing as brother in law Kanye proposed to Kim by renting out an entire baseball stadium, flying all of her family and friends out in secret and popping the question with a huge screen saying 'PLEASEEEEE MARRY MEEEEEEEEEEEE' we aren't actually that surprised Travis feels he need something special up his sleeve for Kylie, and we literally can't wait for it.

