Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans & Reveals Details About Second Baby On Snapchat

9 October 2018, 15:28

Kylie Jenner revealed she's been thinking about baby names for her second child in a Snapchat Q&A
Kylie Jenner revealed she's been thinking about baby names for her second child in a Snapchat Q&A. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already have daughter Stormi, but now Kylie's opened up about having a second child with the 'Astroworld' rapper.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating since April 2017 and back in February 2018 Kylie gave birth to the couple's daughter Stormi, but the reality star has now opened up about having a second child for the first time.

> Kim Kardashian’s Bodyguard Is Being Sued For $6.1m Over Her Paris Robbery

Taking part in a Q&A session with her followers on Snapchat, Kylie confirmed that she'd love to have a second child with the 'Astroworld' star and even admitted she'd been looking at possible baby names.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormy Webster back in February 2018
Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormy Webster back in February 2018. Picture: Instagram

When quizzed by a fan about whether she's going to have another baby, Kylie responded, "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question.”

She went on to say, “I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

During her first pregnancy with Stormi, Kylie remained extremely tight-lipped about the whole thing and never confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumours until she had given birth.

Confirming that she's already thinking about potentioal baby names for her second baby, which she also revealed she'd love to be another girl, Kylie explained, "Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven’t found anything that I love, love - but I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name, that’s all I know."

Travis Scott hasn't spoken out yet about whether he'd like to have a second child, with the couple's daughter Stormi still only eight months old, but from the sounds of it Kylie would love for Stormi to have a baby sister some time soon.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Celeb News!

Latest Kardashian News

Kylie Jenner revealed she's been thinking about baby names for her second child in a Snapchat Q&A

Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans & Reveals Details About Second Baby On Snapchat
Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in 2016

Kim Kardashian’s Bodyguard Is Being Sued For $6.1m Over Her Paris Robbery
Holly Hagan calls out the Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on Twitter for undelivered make-up

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Slams The Kardashians On Twitter Over Undelivered Make-Up
Kris Jenner's 2018 Net Worth

What Is Kris Jenner's Net Worth In 2018? Inside The Kardashian Momager's Earnings
Ariana Grande hilariously trolled Kim Kardashian.

Ariana Grande Hilariously Trolled Kim Kardashian & North After They Copied Her Trademark Ponytail

More News

Netflix is planning to release three new versions of 'The Circle'

Netflix Snaps Up ‘The Circle’ And Plan To Release Three Versions Of The Series
Harry Styles prayer candle

A Harry Styles Prayer Candle Exists & Here's How You Can Get One
Ariana Grande explains the reason for her pet pig, illegal in NY to a fan

Ariana Grande Justifies Reason For Her Illegal Pet Pig After Being Called Out On Twitter
Katy Perry announces she's taking a hiatus from music

Katy Perry Is Stepping Back From Music After Witness Tour, Doesn't Feel 'Part Of A Game' Anymore
Ariana Grande recently announced a one-off show in Las Vegas at the end of 2018

The Real Reason Behind Ariana Grande's Cryptic NSFW Post Finally Revealed