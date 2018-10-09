Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans & Reveals Details About Second Baby On Snapchat

Kylie Jenner revealed she's been thinking about baby names for her second child in a Snapchat Q&A. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already have daughter Stormi, but now Kylie's opened up about having a second child with the 'Astroworld' rapper.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating since April 2017 and back in February 2018 Kylie gave birth to the couple's daughter Stormi, but the reality star has now opened up about having a second child for the first time.

Taking part in a Q&A session with her followers on Snapchat, Kylie confirmed that she'd love to have a second child with the 'Astroworld' star and even admitted she'd been looking at possible baby names.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormy Webster back in February 2018. Picture: Instagram

When quizzed by a fan about whether she's going to have another baby, Kylie responded, "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question.”

She went on to say, “I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

During her first pregnancy with Stormi, Kylie remained extremely tight-lipped about the whole thing and never confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumours until she had given birth.

Confirming that she's already thinking about potentioal baby names for her second baby, which she also revealed she'd love to be another girl, Kylie explained, "Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven’t found anything that I love, love - but I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name, that’s all I know."

Travis Scott hasn't spoken out yet about whether he'd like to have a second child, with the couple's daughter Stormi still only eight months old, but from the sounds of it Kylie would love for Stormi to have a baby sister some time soon.

