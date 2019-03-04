Kim Kardashian Is ‘Livid’ With Tristan Thompson For Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is solely blaming Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe. Picture: Getty

Kim is said to be placing all of the blame on Tristan Thompson and not Jordyn Woods for the hurt he has caused Khloe.

Following Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk interview on Friday, new reports suggest Kim Kardashian is ‘livid’ with the situation… but she places the blame solely on Tristan and not Jordyn.

According to People’s source, Kim is the angriest of the sisters about the cheating claims, explaining, “Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She’s livid. She’s so angry, and she’s 100 percent on Khloé’s side.

“She’s there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They’ve been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other.”

Kim quickly unfollowed Tristan Thompson and Jordyn after the news broke that Khloe’s baby daddy had cheated on her with her half-sister, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

She also took Khloe and her best friend, Malika Haqq away to Palm Springs for a relaxing getaway when the news of the hookup first broke, to get her away from the press attention.

However, unlike the media, Kim is placing the blame solely on Tristan rather than Jordyn, with the source adding, “Kim is putting the blame squarely where it belongs, on Tristan.

“She is telling Khloé to move on and to focus on being the best mother she can be to True. But Kim isn’t going to talk about this much publicly.

“This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind the scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known.”

Their other sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also agrees, with the source claiming, “He’s the one who made commitments to Khloé and he’s the one who broke his promises.

“What Jordyn did was bad, but she didn’t have the obligations and the promises that Tristan had.”

The source added, “Really at issue is the fact that Tristan publicly embarrassed Khloé, and if there’s anything the Kardashians won’t tolerate, it’s being embarrassed by someone else’s bad behaviour.

“So the family is circling the wagons around Khloé and everyone is there for her. She’s texting and talking to them constantly, and all of them are 100 percent there for her.”

With support like that, we know KoKo can get through anything!

