Kim Kardashian Slams Fashion Nova For Ripping Off All Her Outfits For Fast Fashion

Kim Kardashian called out Fashion Nova for copying designs. Picture: Instagram

Fashion Nova have often copied Kim Kardashian’s iconic fashion look, but the reality star is sick of them ripping off other people’s designs to make cheap copies.

It looks like we won’t see a Kim Kardashian x Fashion Nova range any time soon… the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has slammed the fast fashion site for ripping off other people’s designs to shift cheap clothes.

Kim took to her Instagram story to express her anger at the site copying a vintage Thierry Mugler design she had worn this week within hours of her posting a photo of her dress.

She wrote, “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.

Kim Kardashian called out fast fashion brands. Picture: Instagram

“I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.

“Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it’s not for sale.

Kim told her fans she isn't associated with Fashion Nova. Picture: Instagram

“You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.”

It’s not the first time Kim has called them out on her Insta – she previously posted a photo captioned, “Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead) P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?”

Fashion Nova of course ripped it off within hours and replied:

The site has since released a statement about why they copy Kim’s style, explaining, “Fashion Nova is an ultra-fast fashion brand that is capable of executing design within hours and believes in fairness in pricing.

“We strive to offer our customers affordable leading trends. We respect the fashion community and work with a variety of vendors, designers, influencers and celebrities to keep our style offering fresh and relevant.

"Kim Kardashian-West is one of the top fashion icons in the world that our customers draw inspiration from. However, we have not worked with Kim Kardashian-West directly on any of her projects but have been driven by her influential style."

