Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West, Makes Rapping Debut, Aged 6, At Dad Kanye's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Showcase

3 March 2020, 11:14

North West rapped at Paris Fashion Week for her dad, Kanye's Yeezy event
North West rapped at Paris Fashion Week for her dad, Kanye's Yeezy event. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North, took the stage at the ‘Famous’ hitmaker’s Yeezy showcase at Paris Fashion Week, with a very entertaining rap performance.

North West followed in her dad, Kanye’s footsteps as she stole the limelight at his Yeezy showcase at Paris Fashion Week, with a rap performance.

The six-year-old sang to the crowd: "Look at my shoes, they’re new and cool.

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Saying She Flew In The Same Helicopter Kobe Bryant Died In

"See my school, I’m new, walk to the streets, yeah yeah yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah! What are those?”

North’s mum, Kim Kardashian, documented the performance on her Instagram story, cheering on her eldest child.

North was joined by her dad, Kanye West, on stage
North was joined by her dad, Kanye West, on stage. Picture: Instagram

The Four Five Seconds rapper joined his daughter on stage, while she finished off the song and the audience loved it!

The Kardashian kid was supported at the event by some seriously famous faces including her aunt, Kourtney, and her cousin, Penelope Disick.

North sampled 5-year-old rapper, Zaza The Creator’s track in her performance, and it wasn't long before her parents took to Instagram to address the lifted song.

They wrote on Zaza’s account, @redcarpetgirlz: “In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience!"

Kim Kardashian credited Zaza The Creator for North West's remix of her rap
Kim Kardashian credited Zaza The Creator for North West's remix of her rap. Picture: Instagram
Zaza's parents responded to Kim Kardashian's statement
Zaza's parents responded to Kim Kardashian's statement. Picture: Instagram

"To finally begin making the music she wanted to make," they continued, "We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!

"What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT . . PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!

"We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED."

It wasn’t long before Kim credited the young star in a post to her 161million followers, writing: “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears!

“She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator North hopes you like the remix!!!"

Zaza's parents responded to Kim reaching out, saying it's 'all love, all good'.

