Kim Kardashian Slams Pranksters Who Tricked People Into Thinking Travis Cheated On Kylie

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to publicly criticise the YouTuber ChristianAdamG after he led people to believe Travis Scott cheated on Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian shared a lengthy message with her 59 million followers on Twitter condemning YouTuber ChristianAdamG after he pranked his followers into thinking Travis Scott cheated.

Travis - who is currently in a relationship with Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner - was seen in the photo kissing another girl, but it turned out to be the YouTuber, himself; in a similar light to the Justin Bieber and the burrito prank.

I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong! pic.twitter.com/KtodBpmiHR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote "I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together.

"This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!" continued Kim, sharing a screenshot of the YouTube video.

ChristianAdamG claimed that the video was not made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or any of their family members, but that it was just a joke, yet the Kardashian family are not having any of it.

