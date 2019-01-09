Kim Kardashian Gifts $1000 Louis Vuitton Bags To All The "Baby Girls" In The Family

Kim Kardashian spent over $6000 on mini bags for her nieces. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian revealed she bought Louis Vuitton Mini Speedy handbags for her daughters North, Chicago and all her nieces while in Japan.

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters love spoiling each other's children, and over the Christmas period Kim Kardashian splashed some serious cash on the baby girls in the family.

Daughters North and Chicago, and nieces Stormi, Dream, True and Penelope all received a multicoloured bag from the 2003 Takashi Murakami collection retailing at approximately $1000 a piece.

“I got these for all of the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan,” the reality star turned entrepreneur wrote over an Instagram Stories photo.

Kim Kardashian shows off the mini bags she gifted her nieces. Picture: Instagram

Not long after, Kylie Jenner showed off the cutest video of Stormi with her purse captioned: “Daddy dropped off a new chair for Stormi and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder I can’t.”

The 11-month old who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott flings the bag over the shoulder in true Jenner fashion.

In total Kim bought eight bags leaving two unaccounted for hinting at what could be her and Kanye West's next child. Tweeting back to a fan she revealed she is keeping one for herself and extras for the “future”.

Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol https://t.co/7631Vwuhol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2019

Kanye confirmed last week that he and Kim are expecting their fourth baby via surrogate in 2019 after photographers wished him well on their 'new baby' to which he replied "thanks bro".

Last year the couple welcomed Chicago through a surrogate who despite briefly appearing on KUWTK, remained anonymous. However, according to reports the Kardashian-West family are using a new surrogate.

