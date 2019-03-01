Khloe Kardashian Discusses 'Demolishing' Relationship As She Breaks Down In Tears In New KUWTK Trailer

1 March 2019, 10:47 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 11:03

Khloe Kardashian split from her baby daddy Tristan Thompson after she discovered he “hooked up” with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, and in the new KUWTK trailer Khloe has made her feelings on betrayal very clear.

Khloe Kardashian has stayed tight-lipped on the allegations Tristan Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods, but has been sharing some cryptic Instagram posts about betrayal and heartbreak.

And now, in a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians Koko can be seen getting tearful as she talks about rebuilding trust in a relationship.

Jordyn Woods Dated Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden Before Tristan Thompson

In scenes filmed before Tristan and Jordyn’s antics emerged, Khloe can be seen airing her thoughts that are very fitting to the situation she’s in now.

She said in the trailer: “It's really hard to regain trust. Your one stupid weekend, you just demolish a relationship.”

Khloe can also be seen breaking down in tears in the short clip, as she discusses which the wildfires that forced her and baby True to evacuate their home.

“This is like unreal,” she says as tears stream down her face.

Meanwhile, Kardashian fans are eagerly awaiting Jordyn’s appearance on Red Table Talk where she will share her side of the story.

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Kardashian Drama

