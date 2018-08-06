Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bit A Child & The Police Were Called After She 'Fled' The Scene

6 August 2018, 16:31

Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bites Young Girl
Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bites Young Girl. Picture: Instagram

Kendall Jenner's Doberman dog has reportedly bitten a little girl, which resulted in the police being called on the supermodel, as she had left the scene.

Kendall Jenner's had the police called on her, after her Doberman Pinscher dog bit a small girl who was eating with her mother outside the Beverly Glen Deli in LA, but she and boyfriend Ben Simmons had left the venue when the mother came to talk to her.

Although there were reportedly 'no obvious puncture wounds' and the dog was on a lead at the time, the police were called over the incident, who in turn contacted Animal Control, and the deli provided ice.

We get the feeling supermodel just might now be regretting the caption "cute but she'll rip your face off' on this Instagram snap of of her pet... eek.

cute but she’ll rip your face off

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

There has been debate online about whether Kendall was wrong to leave the scene, with some arguing it is irresponsible dog ownership, and others saying a 'small nip' isn't a matter that needs the police involved.

