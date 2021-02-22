How Much Did Khloé Kardashian's 'Engagement Ring' Cost?

How much did Khloé Kardashian's 'engagement' ring cost? Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian

As Khloé Kardashian shows off an enormous diamond ring, how much did the reported engagement ring from Tristan Thompson cost?

Khloé Kardashian has shown off an enormous diamond ring many are assuming is an engagement ring from Tristan Thompson as the pair reconcile their relationship and everyone is dying to know how much the rock cost.

Koko is certainly remaining sly about details of her and Tristan's relationship which isn't so surprising after his very public cheating scandal, but nothing says 'I'm sorry' quite like an enormous diamond ring.

So, here's everything we know so far...

Khloe Kardashian Before And After: Old Photos That Show Off Her Incredible Transformation

Posting the massive diamond ring in her latest Instagram snap, Khloé, 36, didn't acknowledge the sparkler, instead talking about her clothing company Good American, but everyone's attention is firmly on the jewellery (and her famous booty, but what's new there).

This isn't the first time Koko has been spotted with the rock on her hand, first being seen wearing it back in July 2020 when she celebrated her 36th birthday which is when fans think Tristan may have popped the question.

So, just how much did that weighty piece of jewellery cost?

According to this publication, the ring costs between $500,000 and $750,000, explaining the ring is a 'pear-shaped diamond with two smaller pave diamonds on its side.'

Although Khloé and Tristan haven't confirmed they are back together after the NBA player cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, his comment under the snap pretty much confirms what everyone suspects.

Tristan wryly commented: "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection."

How cheeky.

Tristan Thompson comments on Khloé's snap with huge diamond ring. Picture: Instagram

Khloé was previously married to Lamar Odom and her engagement ring cost a reported $850,000, which actually makes us slightly dizzy just thinking about.

Kim Kardashian's engagement ring from Kanye West (may their relationship rest in peace) was estimated to be worth around $2-4 million, so it is safe to say whatever the cost of Koko's latest ring, it is going to be absolutely huge.

Seems like they may need to hire even more security now she's carrying that around with her!

The final series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is fast approaching and they are teasing details of Khloé and Tristan's relationship in trailers.

So, we probably won't find out any details until the series airs- until then, we'll have to make do with these massive hints!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital