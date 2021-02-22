How Much Did Khloé Kardashian's 'Engagement Ring' Cost?

22 February 2021, 12:45

How much did Khloé Kardashian's 'engagement' ring cost?
How much did Khloé Kardashian's 'engagement' ring cost? Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian

As Khloé Kardashian shows off an enormous diamond ring, how much did the reported engagement ring from Tristan Thompson cost?

Khloé Kardashian has shown off an enormous diamond ring many are assuming is an engagement ring from Tristan Thompson as the pair reconcile their relationship and everyone is dying to know how much the rock cost.

Koko is certainly remaining sly about details of her and Tristan's relationship which isn't so surprising after his very public cheating scandal, but nothing says 'I'm sorry' quite like an enormous diamond ring.

So, here's everything we know so far...

Khloe Kardashian Before And After: Old Photos That Show Off Her Incredible Transformation

Posting the massive diamond ring in her latest Instagram snap, Khloé, 36, didn't acknowledge the sparkler, instead talking about her clothing company Good American, but everyone's attention is firmly on the jewellery (and her famous booty, but what's new there).

This isn't the first time Koko has been spotted with the rock on her hand, first being seen wearing it back in July 2020 when she celebrated her 36th birthday which is when fans think Tristan may have popped the question.

So, just how much did that weighty piece of jewellery cost?

According to this publication, the ring costs between $500,000 and $750,000, explaining the ring is a 'pear-shaped diamond with two smaller pave diamonds on its side.'

Although Khloé and Tristan haven't confirmed they are back together after the NBA player cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, his comment under the snap pretty much confirms what everyone suspects.

Tristan wryly commented: "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection."

How cheeky.

Tristan Thompson comments on Khloé's snap with huge diamond ring
Tristan Thompson comments on Khloé's snap with huge diamond ring. Picture: Instagram

Khloé was previously married to Lamar Odom and her engagement ring cost a reported $850,000, which actually makes us slightly dizzy just thinking about.

Kim Kardashian's engagement ring from Kanye West (may their relationship rest in peace) was estimated to be worth around $2-4 million, so it is safe to say whatever the cost of Koko's latest ring, it is going to be absolutely huge.

Seems like they may need to hire even more security now she's carrying that around with her!

The final series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is fast approaching and they are teasing details of Khloé and Tristan's relationship in trailers.

So, we probably won't find out any details until the series airs- until then, we'll have to make do with these massive hints!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Kardashian News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce

Who Is Richer Kim Kardashian Or Kanye West? Inside Their Assets As They Divorce
Kim Kardashian has filed for a divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Officially Getting Divorced
Khloé Kardashian hits back at fan who questions her control over Kylie

Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At Fan Claiming She Keeps Kylie Away From Jordyn Woods
Kendall Jenner was accused of 'cultural appropriation' after the launch of 818 tequila.

Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash After Launching 818 Tequila Line
Travis Barker has two children with his ex wife

How Many Kids Does Travis Barker Have & What Are Their Names?

Features

Hot On Capital

Jason Donovan has quit Dancing on Ice

Jason Donovan Quits Dancing On Ice As Series Sees Yet Another Celebrity Withdraw

TV & Film

PA/Netflix

‘After We Collided’ Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Age, Height, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

TV & Film

After We Collided's outtakes have been popping off on social media.

After We Collided Bloopers Have Sent Fans Into Meltdown

TV & Film

Nightclubs could reopen in England from June 21

Here’s When Nightclubs In England Could Reopen Again Under New Lockdown Exit Plan
Boris Johnson has outlined how England will come out of lockdown

England's Steps Out Of Lockdown: A Complete Guide

There was a subtle Easter egg dropped about Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton's first scene.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals Subtle Lady Whistledown Clue Hidden In First Episode

TV & Film

More News

Daft Punk have split after 28 years

Daft Punk Announce Split After 28 Years

Gigi Hadid showed the first look at baby Khai's nursery.

Inside Baby Khai’s Playroom As Gigi Hadid Transforms Office Into Nursery For Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter
Harry Styles has opened up about his songwriting process

Harry Styles ‘Tries To Write Music As A Fan’ When Songwriting
Love Island stars are claiming furlough despite raking in millions

Love Island Stars Claiming Furlough Despite Millions In Earnings

Love Island

Gigi Hadid has shared rare pictures with Zayn Malik and baby Khai.

A Glimpse Into Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Family Life As The Model Shares Unseen Pictures Of Baby Khai