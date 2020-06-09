How Are Brody & Brandon Jenner Related To The Kardashians?

The Jenner brother's relation to the Kardashian's explained. Picture: Getty Images

Brody and Brandon Jenner are often shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so what is their relation to the famous family and why do they share a last name with Kendall and Kylie?

The Kardashians are one of, if not the most famous families in the whole world, and we all know that Kylie, Kendall and momager Kris, all use Jenner as their last name- so just how are brothers, Brandon and Brody connected to the family?

Kourtney Kardashian Kids: How Many Children Does She Have And What Are Their Names And Ages?

The Kardashian/Jenner family have one of the most complicated and interesting 'Hollywood' family histories of all time that include huge historical names and moments in time, so let's dig down into how how these two are connected.

How are the Jenner brothers related to the Kardashians?

Brody Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2009. Picture: Getty Images

Caitlynn Jenner (formerly Bruce), before marrying Kris Jenner, was married to Linda Thompson, the former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, and together they had two boys, Brody and Brandon in the 1980s.

Brody is 36-years-old and most people know him for being the party boy who was having an on/off relationship with Lauren Conrad on The Hills, and his older brother, Brandon, 39 has kept a lower profile than him.

After Caitlynn and Linda split, Caitlynn married Kris, who already had Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian from her marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian, and together they had Kendall and Kylie- hence their last name Jenner.

So, the Kardashian children and the Jenner brothers aren't directly related but are step siblings, however Kylie and Kendall are half siblings with Brody and Brandon.

Are Brody & Brandon still close with the Kardashian/Jenners?

Brody and Brandon have sporadically appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, across various seasons and even joined the Kardashians on vacation, however, there'd always been a tense relationship between them and 'step-mother', Kris Jenner who they've accused of stopping Caitlynn seeing them in the past.

They've also struggled to keep up with their A-lister, glamorous lifestyle, with both opting for a more laid back and low profile life- despite Brody having starred in reality shows for much of his life.

Brody and Kim also got into it when she didn't give Brody a plus one to her wedding to Kanye for his girlfriend at the time, Kaitlynn Carter.

The pair have since split, and nothing has been heard of Kim and Brody, or any of their relationships carrying on into the present.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News