6 Of The Funniest Reactions To Kylie Jenner Being Called A 'Self-Made' Billionaire

6 March 2019, 12:45

Kylie Jenner's fans have questioned whether the star really is 'self-made'.
Kylie Jenner's fans have questioned whether the star really is 'self-made'. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Kylie Jenner are totally here for her massive achievement of becoming a billionaire at 21... they're just not sure she really counts as 'self-made'.

Forbes have named Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made-billionaire ever... which immediately caused the internet to erupt with memes questioning whether she deserves the title.

Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Deleted Instagram To Prove His Loyalty To His Baby Mama

While nobody's disputing the fact that her billion-dollar earnings are seriously impressive, people have been wondering about the 'self-made' part - given that Kylie comes from a millionaire family with incredible connections.

Here are the funniest reactions to Kylie's new title:

If you're not running billion dollar ventures, you probably have more time to worry about mouldy bread, to be fair....

However. the struggles are still hella real:

We doubt Kylie is super bothered about what's being said about her not being 'self-made' - she's got literally billions to be spending.

We'd totes be just like this if we were in her position:

Some of them haven't stopped laughing since the news was revealed:

... but at the end of the day, whether she's technically self-made or not, she's still absolutely killing the game.

