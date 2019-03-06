6 Of The Funniest Reactions To Kylie Jenner Being Called A 'Self-Made' Billionaire

Kylie Jenner's fans have questioned whether the star really is 'self-made'. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Kylie Jenner are totally here for her massive achievement of becoming a billionaire at 21... they're just not sure she really counts as 'self-made'.

Forbes have named Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made-billionaire ever... which immediately caused the internet to erupt with memes questioning whether she deserves the title.

While nobody's disputing the fact that her billion-dollar earnings are seriously impressive, people have been wondering about the 'self-made' part - given that Kylie comes from a millionaire family with incredible connections.

Here are the funniest reactions to Kylie's new title:

Today, at 21 years old, Kylie Jenner became the youngest self-made billionaire of all time. Today, at 21 years old, I picked mould off a piece of bread, ate it, then called my mum to ask if it would poison me — sophie (@sophxthompson) March 5, 2019

If you're not running billion dollar ventures, you probably have more time to worry about mouldy bread, to be fair....

However. the struggles are still hella real:

Me watching Kylie Jenner take the throne of becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, having a baby and having a loyal boyfriend and I’m still afraid to make doctors appointments by myself and have absolutely no clue as to what I’m doing with my life pic.twitter.com/Jwtztwh1Ia — desireetacoemoji (@badassdesiree19) March 6, 2019

We doubt Kylie is super bothered about what's being said about her not being 'self-made' - she's got literally billions to be spending.

Unbothered Kylie Jenner going to spend her billions whilst you’re all moaning about the words “self made” 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/8tiLHJ5SEL — Three Steaks Pam (@ixxconic) March 5, 2019

We'd totes be just like this if we were in her position:

Kylie Jenner when people try to drag her and say she is not self made pic.twitter.com/EygiJ9srZj — Damian (@iDamian23) March 5, 2019

Some of them haven't stopped laughing since the news was revealed:

... but at the end of the day, whether she's technically self-made or not, she's still absolutely killing the game.

Kylie Jenner is NOT self-made.



Does that make her billion dollar business any less of an accomplishment?



NO



It just means she's not self-made. — MKH (@Chloe4097) February 25, 2019

