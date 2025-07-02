Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries

Everything the Kardashian-Jenners have revealed about their cosmetic surgeries. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

What cosmetic surgery have Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie had? We finally have answers about what the ladies have had done.

Very early on in their fame, the Kardashian-Jenner clan became the pinnacle of female beauty and this was reflected in the craze behind Kylie Jenner's 'lip kits' and the steep rise in Brazilian Butt Lift surgeries once unconfirmed rumours spread that Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had had them.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family rose to fame way back in 2007, with their 'fly on the wall' style reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, even in 2025 people believe they still majorly influence modern beauty standards.

For example, Kylie launched Kylie Cosmetics after her lips had become rounder and fuller, which at the time she claimed was due to overling with lip liner. She went on to sell her infamous 'lip kits' so that people all around the world could achieve her perfect pout.

But of course many speculated that the then 18-year-old had used lip filler to achieve her look, which at the time she denied. However, the now 27-year-old later admitted she did get lip filler due to insecurity. And more recently she was praised for candidly revealing details about her breast augmentation surgery.

By the looks of it, Kylie inspired the rest of her family to also be more open about their cosmetic surgeries as Khloe recently addressed everything she'd had done. So finally there is much more transparency on how the Kardashian-Jenner women actually achieve their Instagram perfect looks - which is very healthy.

Keep scrolling to find out everything the famous family have said about getting enhancements.

2011: Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner arrive at the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

What cosmetic surgery has Kris Jenner had?

Rumoured facelift:

The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, has been the talk of the town after she stepped out in Paris in 2025 with a whole new look, and we don't mean a new outfit, we mean a new face.

Speculation that she'd had a facelift was rife and while she hasn't revealed exactly what procedure she underwent, it was confirmed to PEOPLE that she did undergo some aesthetic enhancements from plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine in New York City.

The board-certified "aesthetic and reconstructive" surgeon performs surgeries such as breast augmentations, tummy tucks and yes, facelifts from mini (short scar) facelifts to full facelifts, both of which address signs of aging like sagging skin, loose jowls and creases.

Ear lope reduction:

In 2018 Kris was open about undergoing surgery to reduce the size of her ear lopes. Speaking in an episode of KUWTK, she said: "All I want is just cute ears. Ever since Kim made a comment about my ears I’ve always wondered and now I am looking in the mirror obsessively like, ‘Are they too big?'

"I learned that your nose and your ears keep growing your whole life. I think that the decision to do something about my ever-changing ears is suddenly a priority."

Botox:

The 69-year-old business woman has been super transparent about getting botox throughout her career. In 2019 after gifting botox gift cards to her family and friends she told PEOPLE: "It’s a one-stop shop for me. And who doesn’t love Botox?

"For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time."

What cosmetic surgery has Kris Jenner had? Picture: Alamy

What cosmetic surgery has Kim Kardashian had?

Kim remains the most elusive about her enhancement despite being the most speculated about of the family. While she denies having any kind of filler or a BBL, here's what she has revealed.

Nose job:

In 2021 admitted she had a rhinoplasty by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia and thanked him for giving her a "perfect nose" on Instagram.

Speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC special on The Kardashians, she said: "My whole life I would say - I've always wanted my nose done, forever."

She added: "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

Botox:

Since 2010 Kim has spoken openly about having different kinds of botox on her face and next.

Rumoured butt implants:

Kim has denied having butt implants and went as far as to having her famous derrière X-rayed during a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to prove it.

However she did once reveal that she had butt injections, but not the cosmetic kind. As she claimed she had a cortisone shot to help her psoriasis. Speaking on a livestream back in 2016, she said: "I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt.

"I lived right behind Kitson [LA]. One of my neighbours was a dermatologist at Cedars [Sinai]. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course I get a huge indent on my butt."

She went on: "There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson. You see the indent. And I think that’s when the rumours started: ‘She’s had implants'."

Non-invasive procedures:

Overall Kim admits to caring a lot about her experience and has been honest about a variety of invasive procedures she's undergone to achieve her flawless look.

In 2022, she even told the New York Times: "I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."

What cosmetic surgery has Kim Kardashian had? Picture: Alamy

What cosmetic surgery has Khloe Kardashian had?

In 2025 Khloe cut out the middle man and revealed exactly what procedures she's had.

Responding to a London based aesthetics clinic’s Instagram post speculating on her potential procedures, Khloe wrote: "Here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.

"Nose job @drkanodia90210 [same doctor as Kim]

"Laser hair for the hairline and everywhere else @sevlaseraesthetics

"Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek @7qspa

"Soft Wave laser for skin tightening @softwavetherapy

"Filler in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I'm sure it's still there but calmed down)

"Lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady) @coachjoe.paris

"Collagen baby threads underneath my chin and neck @thethingswedo.co

"Salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care [sic]"

In conclusion she said: "In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors."

What cosmetic surgery has Khloe Kardashian had? Picture: Alamy/Getty

What cosmetic surgery has Kylie Jenner had?

Lip filler:

In 2015 Kylie shared that she had first gotten lip filler after feeling "insecure" over her lips at age 17.

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021, she added: "I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable."

Since then she has said she had her original lip filler dissolved and she went for a more natural look with her next round of filler.

Breast Augmentation:

Kylie has said she regrets getting a boob job at such a young age, before she'd had her daughter. During an episode of The Kardashians she said: "I got my breasts done before Stormi. Within six months of having Stormi – not thinking I would have a child when I was 20 – they were still healing.

"I had beautiful breasts. Natural tits. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything and I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children,"

She added: "But yeah obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

And recently after being complimented by a fan for having 'the most natural looking' breast augmentation ever, Kylie revealed the specifics of her implants.

She commented: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol." We love a transparent Queen!

What cosmetic surgery has Kylie Jenner had? Picture: Getty/Alamy

What cosmetic surgery has Kourtney Kardashian had?

Breast Augmentation:

The now 46-year-old has opened up about getting a boob job when she was around 21/22.

"I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before," she told Showbiz Spy in 2011. "I’ve realised that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.”

Rumoured BBL etc:

Kourtney shut down speculation that she'd had multiple other cosmetic surgeries when she responded to an Instagram post suggesting she'd had "plenty" of procedures including “botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start".

The mum-of-four commented: "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment. Butt shot and Brazilian butt lift? Um, thanks. And you were just getting started."

Non-invasive procedures:

The health and wellness obsessed star has admitted to having what's called 'platelet-rich plasma micro-needling skin treatment'. Taking to social media, Kourtney said: "I take my own blood and put it into my face."

What cosmetic surgery has Kourtney Kardashian had? Picture: Alamy/Instagram

What cosmetic surgery has Kendall Jenner had?

Super model Kendall J denies having any cosmetic surgery. Like her sisters she likely has regular non-invasive skin care treatments to keep her glowing skin flawless but other than that she says she's not had anything done.

Responding to rumours that she'd had a nose job, in 2014 she said: "Come on now, people … makeup does wonders."

Similarly, in response to speculation that she'd had fillers, she said in a livestream: "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense."

What cosmetic surgery has Kendall Jenner had? Picture: Alamy

