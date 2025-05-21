Justin Bieber called out for "humiliating" wife Hailey Bieber with Vogue cover Instagram caption

On Air Now
21 May 2025
Justin Bieber has since edited the Instagram caption about Hailey Bieber after facing backlash online.
Justin Bieber is coming under fire over a now-deleted Instagram caption about his wife Hailey Bieber covering Vogue.
Yesterday (May 20), Hailey Bieber reached a new career milestone after landing her first cover of American Vogue. In her profile, the star opens up about everything from her traumatic birthing experience to her skincare brand Rhode coming to Sephora. Hailey also posed for a high fashion editorial by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson.
Celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Demi Lovato were quick to compliment Hailey on the achievement. However, fans were left horrified over a bizarre comment Justin Bieber posted when sharing the cover to Instagram.
Justin and Hailey Bieber reveal pregnancy
Shortly after the Vogue cover was published, Justin posted it to his Instagram with the caption: "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason, I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even.."
Justin then added: "I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."
Justin later edited the caption to a set of emojis: "🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹".
Nevertheless, that didn't stop fans from going online to share their shock and confusion at the original post. Taking to Justin's comments one fan said: "“Sadly mistaken” is diabolical in this sentence.. bestie, just say congrats, I love you or something 😵💫". Another wrote: "Justin 😭 idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol."
Meanwhile on X, one fan wrote: "justin took all the attention away from hailey like vogue cover and rhode coming to sephora, like hello??? that’s such a huge deal! and now everyone is just talking about him and his dumb instagram caption like babe sometimes it’s okay not to speak AT ALL".
All Justin Bieber had to say was congrats— ✿ well ✿ (@dojasbin) May 20, 2025
But no, he goes straight to I never believed you could pic.twitter.com/gDYTUkFYiv
please shoot me dead if I ever got a VOGUE cover and my husband made this his caption about me. is justin bieber ok? pic.twitter.com/GphT5iMDlQ— ✮ A ✮ (@realgeminishit) May 20, 2025
Wait Justin lowkey do hate hailey because he could’ve just said congratulations 😭 pic.twitter.com/B7d9Jn6mIs— NATE (@NATERERUN) May 20, 2025
justin took all the attention away from hailey like vogue cover and rhode coming to sephora, like hello??? that’s such a huge deal! and now everyone is just talking about him and his dumb instagram caption like babe sometimes it’s okay not to speak AT ALL— . (@mobbenito) May 20, 2025
OK, but WHY would you say that to your wife?!— Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) May 20, 2025
i hate hate HATE when men take a woman's big moment and turn it into a humiliation ritual for them. https://t.co/ZBxYFaDet4— violet (@virtualngels) May 20, 2025
Anyway...congratulations Hailey!
