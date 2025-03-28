Justin Bieber shares precious moments with son Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber shares precious moments with son Jack Blues Bieber. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Justin Bieber fans are loosing it over these adorable pictures of his and Hailey Bieber's son Jack Blues Bieber.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Justin Bieber loves an Instagram post at the moment, and while some of his posts have caused concern for fans, one of his his most recent picture dumps includes the most precious moments with his and Hailey's son Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024 and while they've never shared his face online they've often shared sweet moments of their son.

Now, Justin shared a post captioned: "ITS CUZ I AM A MANIAC [cold emoji, shrugging emoji] that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus."

Justin Bieber shares adorable moment with Jack Blues. Picture: Instagram

In the post littered with random moments, Justin is seen giving kisses to his eight-month-old baby boy.

Fans are loosing it over how sweet the pictures are. "So cute omg [crying emoji] I’m speechless [love struck emoji]," one commented. And others have pointed out Jack's adorable little hands. "His tiny little hand," came the comment of another fan.

Justin then followed up with another photo dump that started with his wife Hailey flipping off the camera, which might be their way of responding to backlash Justin received after sharing a meme at the weekend.

Hailey Bieber on Justin's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In the meme a kid is sticking his middle fingers up and the caption read: "POV me behind my girlfriend after she makes me mad"

The 'Sorry' singer reshared it to his Instagram story which added fuel to the ever-burning fire of speculation that he and Hailey are going through a rough patch.

Justin was called out by people accusing him of being "disrespectful". On Reddit someone shared the post with the caption: "amongst all the hate hailey is getting (AGAIN) bc of selena gomez’s new album its crazyyy he’d post this."

In response, someone said: "Also, she's not your girlfriend bro. She's your wife and the mother of your child. That's disrespectful just within itself."

Meme shared on Justin's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Another said: "I cannot understand how Hailey just sits by while he does this."

A third wrote: "I honestly don’t think this post was that serious but he chose the worst time to post this… i don’t understand why he doesn’t publicly defend his wife"

However, in defence of Justin, a user said: "He has publicly defended his wife….. multiple times. Yall just choose to forget that and make a big deal over silly posts"

Despite all of the outside noise, Justin choosing to share sweet moments of Hailey and their son suggests things between the pair is just fine.

Read more celebrity news: