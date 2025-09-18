JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirm their reality TV show is in the works

18 September 2025, 12:56 | Updated: 18 September 2025, 14:44

JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she and Chris Hughes are working on a TV show
JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she and Chris Hughes are working on a TV show.

By Abbie Reynolds

After speculation, JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she and Chris Hughes are filming a reality TV show together.

Back in May, JoJo Siwa and her boyfriend Chris Hughes, teased an upcoming reality TV project after meeting Celebrity Big Brother earlier this yeah.

At the time, Chris said "there's been talks, communications back home in the UK as well," and now JoJo has confirmed that something is actually in the works.

Both JoJo and Chris found their fame on reality TV, with Chris starring on the third season of Love Island in 2017. And JoJo shot to fame in 2018 when she made her debut as one of Abby Lee Miller's dancers on Dance Moms.

JoJo and Chris attending a wedding in London
JoJo and Chris attending a wedding in London.

Speaking to the tabloids, JoJo said: "I can't speak much on it because there's a lot of conversations and I'm not authorised."

However she has said it will be very different to her other reality TV stints. "I just like to have fun," she shared. "Everyone's like, 'do you really want to do this? Will you be sad on it?' I'm like no no no, it's all just fun. It's light."

JoJo added: "We will have a good time, and just get to share a little bit more of life with the world."

This comes after Chris' dad said he wouldn’t be surprised if the pair married in the next few months. He told the Daily Mail: "It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas, we’ve got St Mary’s Church just over the lane from us which would be perfect.

"Chris brought JoJo to meet us more or less as soon as they finished the show and she’s come to stay at the weekends a few times since then."

He went on: "Even though they live together on the outskirts of London, they like to come home here and relax. She’s a lot of fun and just mucks in."

JoJo and Chris share a smooch
JoJo and Chris share a smooch.

What's more is JoJo recently spoke to the tabloids about what their wedding would look like. She said: "A wedding is a two-person thing. So we would have to decide what it looks like. But I do know that I want it to have a baby-blue scheme and I need to help Chris make the playlist."

She joked: "Otherwise, it’ll be all songs I don’t know! He likes to educate me on music. He loves The 1975 and all these boy bands, but I don’t know any of them as they are British. Give me some NSYNC or Backstreet Boys!

"At the end of the day, we have a very public life, but we are still two humans who love each other very much. So as much as we love to share stuff, we always like to keep some stuff to ourselves, too."

