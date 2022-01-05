Jason Derulo Gets Into Fight After Man Calls Him Usher

5 January 2022, 13:20

Jason Derulo got into a brawl in Las Vegas
Jason Derulo got into a brawl in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jason Derulo got into a brawl at a club in Las Vegas after allegedly being mistaken for Usher.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jason Derulo, 32, was captured on video launching himself at two guys at a Las Vegas hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ police were called to the ARIA hotel after pop singer and TikTok star Derulo got in a fight with two men.

Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Back Together?

Eyewitnesses told the publication one of the men were passing Derulo when he yelled: “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b***h!”

In the video Jason can be seen launching himself at the men.

A man alongside the star, possibly his bodyguard, fought to break up the brawl.

He was reportedly ordered by hotel security to leave the premises under a tresspass order.

Jason Derulo is a pop star and TikTok star
Jason Derulo is a pop star and TikTok star. Picture: Getty

Police said the "victims did not want to press charges against Derulo", so no report was taken.

The injuries didn’t require any hospital visits.

Jason, who’s typically active on social media, hasn’t yet spoken out about the altercation.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tristan Thompson gave daughter True 100 roses before confirming he fathered a third child

Tristan Thompson Gifts Daughter True With Extravagant Gesture Hours Before Paternity Results
Kim K unfollowed Miley Cyrus on the 'gram

Kim Kardashian 'Unfollowed' Miley Cyrus After Flirty TV Appearance With Pete Davidson

Lamar Odom has reached out to Khloe Kardashian after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a third child

Lamar Odom Supports Ex Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Results

Fans think Kylie may have given birth...

Kylie Jenner Fuels Birth Rumours As She Hides Under A Blanket From Paparazzi

Joshua Bassett has unfollowed Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram

Joshua Bassett Unfollows Olivia Rodrigo Ahead Of HSMTMTS Season 3

Dawn FM is coming...

The Weeknd's Dropping New Album 'Dawn FM' This Week: All The Details From Tracklist To Collaborators

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night