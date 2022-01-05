Jason Derulo Gets Into Fight After Man Calls Him Usher

Jason Derulo got into a brawl in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jason Derulo got into a brawl at a club in Las Vegas after allegedly being mistaken for Usher.

Jason Derulo, 32, was captured on video launching himself at two guys at a Las Vegas hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ police were called to the ARIA hotel after pop singer and TikTok star Derulo got in a fight with two men.

Eyewitnesses told the publication one of the men were passing Derulo when he yelled: “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b***h!”

In the video Jason can be seen launching himself at the men.

A man alongside the star, possibly his bodyguard, fought to break up the brawl.

He was reportedly ordered by hotel security to leave the premises under a tresspass order.

Jason Derulo is a pop star and TikTok star. Picture: Getty

Police said the "victims did not want to press charges against Derulo", so no report was taken.

The injuries didn’t require any hospital visits.

Jason, who’s typically active on social media, hasn’t yet spoken out about the altercation.

