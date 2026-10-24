Who is Jamie Miller? Where he's from, age, The Voice journey and link to the Kardashians

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Here's everything you need to know about singer Jamie Miller, from his journey on The Voice to his link to the Kardashians.
Singer Jamie Miller is taking the music charts by storm with his hit song 'Babydoll', as he sets his sights on his first UK number one.
Since appearing on The Voice UK nearly a decade ago, Jamie has worked tirelessly to get his music out there, and now his hard work is paying off. He has toured with the Jonas Brothers and recently collaborated with Off Campus star and singer Antonio Cipriano.
While we watch Jamie enjoy his well-deserved success, here's everything you need to know about him.
While many people assumed the now LA based singer is from American, he's actually welsh! He's specifically from Cardiff, the capital of Wales.
The singer is 29 years old, he was born on the 9th September in 1997.
In 2017, Jamie competed on season 6 of The Voice UK at just 19 years old. For his blind audition, he chose to perform 'Let It Go' by James Bay, which saw coaches Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale turn their chairs
Ultimately, Jamie decided to move forward with Jennifer as his coach, and under her guidance, he reached the final and finished in third place.
Shortly after Jamie's appearance on The Voice, his life was changed again when Khloe Kardashian reposted him singing a cover of Adele's 'One and Only' on her Instagram.
At the time, she wrote: "Stumbled upon this young man @jamiemillmusic! I can listen to your talent for days! May God bless you," she posted a video of him singing."
In an interview on Zach Sang's Show, Jamie revealed he was clueless on how Khloe found him, but he was forever grateful for the post. He said: "As far as I'm aware, I think she just found me online randomly. I sent her flowers though."
Jamie and Antonio became good friends after Antonio, who is also a singer, commented on social media that he “needed this song”, referring to Jamie’s viral track 'Babydoll'.
Following the comment, Jamie sent Antonio a DM on Instagram and asked if he wanted to feature on a version of the song. Antonio replied that he would be honoured, and it wasn't long until the singers were in the studio together!
You can follow the incredible singer and keep up with his life here @jamiemiller.