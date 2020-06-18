Is James Charles Moving Into The TikTok Hype House?

James Charles' followers have wondered if he's moving to the popular TikTok house. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Fans think James Charles is set to be the latest addition to the famous TikTok accommodation called the Hype House and here’s why.

James Charles' fans are convinced that the beauty blogger is joining TikTok stars in their LA-based Hype House.

In case you haven’t heard about the famous house, it’s basically a mansion with a group of around 20 teens living together, where they produce content for the app.

TikTok stars such as Charli D’Amelio, her boyfriend Chase Hudson, and her sister Dixie live there, and now fans of makeup mogul James have a hunch that he’ll be moving in too.

But is James moving into the Hype House?

James Charles took to Instagram to tell his followers he was moving. Picture: Instagram

The reason fans are so convinced about the move is because James took to social media to share snaps of moving boxes, with the caption: “Ahh it’s happening.”

He also shared a selfie in a huge mirror, writing: “New beginnings,” and fans have taken to Twitter to assume his house-move is linked to the TikTok home.

One person wrote: “Wait is James moving in the hype house?”

“James Charles has been hanging out with the hype house so much and he just posted moving boxes on his Snapchat story… if he is moving into the hype house I’m going to loose my s**t (and not in a good way) [sic],” penned another.

Beauty guru James Charles shared snaps of his new house. Picture: Snapchat

@jamescharles are you moving into the hype house??? — Em Louise ♡ (@emilyletellier) June 18, 2020

wait is James moving in the hype house ? — nellyswindles🤩❤️ (@nellyswindles) June 18, 2020

“JAMES ARE YOU MOVING TO THE HYPE HOUSE????? @jamescharles,” added a third.

Earlier on in the day, James had been posting TikToks with Jason Derulo, who has been killing it on the app after uploading a series of viral clips.

In the video, Jason, James and a number of other social media stars were doing dance challenges, including the singer’s dance for his new track ’Savage Love’, which has fans certain that he’s adapting to the Hype House culture!

As James is yet to confirm, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled on his move as we’ll sure he’ll update fans with a house tour sometime soon.

