Jacqueline Jossa Hints At Return To EastEnders
12 March 2020, 17:23
Jacqueline Jossa could be returning to EastEnders.
Jacqueline Jossa has re-ignited soap fans’ hope she could be returning to EastEnders after ruling out the end of her character Lauren Branning.
The 27-year-old actress, who is married to reality star Dan Osborne, has had a busy few months after winning I’m A Celeb 2019, but it seems she’s thought about the possibility of heading back to the show that made her a household name.
Jacqueline Jossa Shows Off New Short Lob Hairstyle Inspired By Kylie Jenner
During an Instagram Q&A with her 2.6million followers, the mum of two was asked if she’d play Lauren again and she responded: “Maybe one day. She’s not dead yet.”
While it was a vague response, EastEnders fans are holding out hope for the star’s return.
Jacqueline still reflects on her time on the show, marking the 10-year anniversary of when she was cast on the show in December and wishing the programme a happy birthday when it reached 35 years on air.
Alongside a series of photos from her time on the show, Jacqueline wrote: “HAPPY 35th @bbceastenders! I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart! I miss you lozza, maybe see you again one day!
“Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved! Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories [sic].”
Jacqueline was cast as Lauren on the BBC soap in 2010 but left in 2018.
However, in January rumours surfaced the mum of two had taken on a completely different acting role as the star of Our Girl following Michelle Keegan’s exit from the series, where she played Georgie Lane.
BBC bosses reportedly want a “mainstream signing” and felt the “queen of the jungle fits the bill perfectly”, according to the tabloids.
“The series hasn’t yet been greenlit, nor any contracts signed, but she’s in a good position to bag it if all goes ahead,” the source added.
Jacqueline is clearly keen to take on a new challenging acting job, recently telling OK! online she’d be willing to “shave her head” for a role after discovering “it’s fun to play with wigs”.
She said: “If I had to for a role or something, if they asked me to shave my head for a role I would shave my head.”
> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News