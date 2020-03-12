Jacqueline Jossa Hints At Return To EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa hinted at returning to her role on EastEnders. Picture: Getty / BBC/YouTube

Jacqueline Jossa could be returning to EastEnders.

Jacqueline Jossa has re-ignited soap fans’ hope she could be returning to EastEnders after ruling out the end of her character Lauren Branning.

The 27-year-old actress, who is married to reality star Dan Osborne, has had a busy few months after winning I’m A Celeb 2019, but it seems she’s thought about the possibility of heading back to the show that made her a household name.

During an Instagram Q&A with her 2.6million followers, the mum of two was asked if she’d play Lauren again and she responded: “Maybe one day. She’s not dead yet.”

Jacqueline Jossa became a household name thanks to EastEnders. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

While it was a vague response, EastEnders fans are holding out hope for the star’s return.

Jacqueline still reflects on her time on the show, marking the 10-year anniversary of when she was cast on the show in December and wishing the programme a happy birthday when it reached 35 years on air.

Alongside a series of photos from her time on the show, Jacqueline wrote: “HAPPY 35th @bbceastenders! I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart! I miss you lozza, maybe see you again one day!

“Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved! Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories [sic].”

Jacqueline was cast as Lauren on the BBC soap in 2010 but left in 2018.

However, in January rumours surfaced the mum of two had taken on a completely different acting role as the star of Our Girl following Michelle Keegan’s exit from the series, where she played Georgie Lane.

BBC bosses reportedly want a “mainstream signing” and felt the “queen of the jungle fits the bill perfectly”, according to the tabloids.

“The series hasn’t yet been greenlit, nor any contracts signed, but she’s in a good position to bag it if all goes ahead,” the source added.

Jacqueline is clearly keen to take on a new challenging acting job, recently telling OK! online she’d be willing to “shave her head” for a role after discovering “it’s fun to play with wigs”.

She said: “If I had to for a role or something, if they asked me to shave my head for a role I would shave my head.”

