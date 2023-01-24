Harry Styles Has Coffee Date With Sofia Krunic After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles has been leaning on his pals in the wake of his Olivia Wilde split. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles was pictured catching up with pal Sofia Krunic weeks after his split from Olivia Wilde.

One Direction star Harry Styles enjoyed a low-key coffee date with Sofia Krunic, an events manager at Chiltern Firehouse, where the pair were spotted.

Weeks after his split from Olivia Wilde, Harry was seen hugging his pal in pictures obtained by the Metro after they caught up over coffee.

QUIZ: Which Harry Styles Song Are You?

He wrapped up warm in a North Face puffer coat and made sure to represent his brand Pleasing with a tote bag.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde starred together in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Alamy

Harry’s friendly catch-up comes weeks after reports he’s split from girlfriend Olivia Wilde after two years together.

Their hectic schedules are said to be to blame for their breakup after he spent the past two years on a worldwide tour and she continues to work in LA.

It’s thought there’s no bad blood between the exes.

Sofia is just one of Harry’s many friends he’s said to be leaning on in the midst of his heartache, with Kendall Jenner another of his exes he’s been recently hanging out with.

Harry Styles is newly single after his split from Olivia Wilde. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Olivia met while working on Don't Worry Darling, which also starred Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

They kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, even standing apart at the film's premiere in Venice.

Just a few months after the film came out it was revealed they'd broken up.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital