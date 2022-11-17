Inside Gemma Owen’s £4m Family Home In North Wales

Gemma Owen's family live in a huge house in North Wales. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram / ITV

Gemma Owen’s family mansion is even more glamorous than the Love Island villa.

Gemma Owen lives with her family in their huge North Wales home, a £4 million house called Lower Soughton Hall.

The Love Island 2022 finalist – who’s since split from boyfriend Luca Bish – spends most of her time at the family home, as it’s where she keeps her beloved horses, meaning she often shares a glimpse into the house on social media.

Lower Soughton Hall is a Grade II listed manor and has been the family’s home since 2001.

Gemma Owen lives with her family in their North Wales mansion. Picture: ITV

The Owen's house is nestled among 42 acres of land. Picture: ITV

Michael Owen shared a photo from his garden after daughter Gemma returned from Love Island. Picture: Michael Owen/Instagram

As well as enough bedrooms for the family of six plus any guests, it’s nestled among 42 acres of land – did you see the photo her dad Michael Owen posted from their garden shortly after she left the villa?!

It also boasts a private gym, heated indoor pool, hot tub and a private cinema room.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a games room and bar area which houses football icon Michael’s many accolades.

The outdoor space is just as impressive, with stables for Michael’s racehorses and Gemma’s show ponies, two cottages, two flats, a coach house and three greenhouses.

Michael Owen let Keith Lemon roam his house in Through the Keyhole. Picture: ITV

Gemma Owen with one of her horses and now-ex Luca Bish. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

Keith Lemon in the Owen's cinema room. Picture: ITV

Michael Owen showed off the welcome-home party for Gemma. Picture: Michael Owen/Instagram

Oh, and did we mention the mini golf course and mini football pitch?

The famous family’s home featured on an episode of Keith Lemon’s Through the Keyhole earlier this year, in which the host gave an extensive look around the mansion – although he was barred from the bedrooms.

Michael retired from football in 2013 and has since turned his passion to horseracing and punditry. He also co-owns the Manor House Stables in Cheshire.

